Cedric Benson’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cedric Benson, a standout at the University of Texas, a star in Texas high school football, and a former NFL player, leaves behind a grieving mother and brother.

Benson died in a motorcycle crash with a minivan in Austin, Texas, bring an end to a promising but also tumultuous life. He was 36-years-old. TMZ reported that “speed and poor visibility” were factors.

Here’s what you need to know about Cedric Benson’s family:

1. Benson Grew Up Without a Father

Cedric Benson’s mother, Jackqueline Benson, was a key figure in her son’s life. However, he grew up without a dad.

According to ESPN, Benson said his childhood made him a bit of a loner, and he didn’t have many close friends.

ESPN reports that Benson didn’t have a father in his life growing up and his mother, Jackqueline, “didn’t dote on him.” College coaches often found him home alone when they came for “scheduled recruiting visits,” ESPN reported. He has a brother named Dominic.

SI reports that Benson was “one of the most celebrated running backs in Texas history” when he was in high school.

There was an incident where he was accused of intoxicated boating while with his mom Jackie “on his 30-foot boat in Lake Travis near Austin,” SI reports. He denied the accusations.

2. Benson’s High School Coach Acted as a Surrogate Father to Him

A profile on Benson in MRT describes how his former Midland Lee High School coach John Parchman became a surrogate father of sorts to him.

“I can’t say enough about coach (John) Parchman,” Benson said to the publication. “He has helped me along the way through all of this. To me, he is a big part of my football life because he pretty much molded the attitude within. I got most of my drive and desire from him.”

The newspaper adds: “In many ways Parchman acted as a surrogate father for Benson.”

Benson’s extended family included his grandmother, Bobbie Benson, who died in 2016 at age 73 in Waco, Texas.

3. Cedric’s Brother Dominic Shared His Heartbreak on Facebook

Cedric’s brother Dominic shared on Facebook that he was heartbroken by his brother’s death. “No no no no no no God no!!!! Why him man!!!!! Not Ced man,” he wrote.

On the comment thread, Dominic confirmed Benson’s death, writing, “My brother gone.”

Friends filled Dominic’s Facebook page with condolences and tributes to Cedric Benson. “RIP Cedric Benson man one of the greatest football players ever .sorry bro Dominic Eye Benson I’m here for u bro,” wrote one.

The rapper Lil Wayne was among those offering condolences on social media. Dominic shared that post and wrote, “When your favorite Rapper tweets about your brother!!! You could of spell his name right but still much love!!!!!”

4. Benson Died With a Female Passenger

Cedric Benson was not married, and he didn’t have a wife nor are there many stories of him with girlfriends.

According to KXAN-TV, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash along with Benson. A “mini-van was trying to cross the intersection when it ran into a motorcycle,” the television station reported.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that the other person who died at the scene was a passenger on Benson’s motorcycle. The passenger has not been identified. Her relationship with Benson was not specified.

Cedric Benson frequently posted about motorcycles on social media. He ran into trouble with the law several times during his life; according to the Austin American-Statesman, he had just appeared in court on “lesser charge of obstruction of a passageway in connection to a 2017 drunken-driving arrest.”

In 2017, he posted a photo of a motorcycle on Facebook. “Do be careful! 😉” a friend warned. Cedric replied, “Twist mad throttle and let god take care of rest!” His last Instagram post was of a motorcycle.

5. Benson’s Cousin Also Played Football

Aaron Benson, Cedric’s cousin, also had potential on the football field. “Aaron Benson is a dynamic linebacker who led the stubborn Cedar Hill defense in 2008 with 155 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks, and also came up with three interceptions,” ESPN reported of Aaron when he was in high school in 2009.

However, Aaron Benson’s career didn’t last long. He played briefly for the Texas Longhorns but gave up football in 2014.

“Benson never managed to contribute in any significant capacity, but there weren’t really any signs that Benson wouldn’t pan out as a prospect when he signed — he was rated as the No. 21 player in the state,” Burnt Orange Nation reported of Aaron.

