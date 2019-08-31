What College Football & NFL Games Are on TV Today, Aug. 31-Sep. 1?

After a few appetizers, the college football season officially kicks off this weekend, but there are no NFL games until Week 1 starts on Thursday, September 5th. There are plenty of college football games on TV stretching all the way through Labor Day. The NFL preseason is over as teams shift from finalizing their roster to getting ready for the regular season.

No. 11 Oregon squares off with No. 16 Auburn in Dallas in the marquee matchup of the weekend. The Ducks are led by top NFL prospect Justin Herbert, while freshman quarterback Bo Nix makes his debut for the Tigers.

One of the other intriguing matchups is Boise State taking on Florida State. The game was originally scheduled to be a neutral site game in Jacksonville but has now been moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian. The game has also been moved from primetime to 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN News.

There is one marquee game on Sunday, September 1st with Houston beginning the Dana Holgorsen era against Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will be making his debut for the Sooners.

Here is a look at the college football TV schedule for the weekend.

College Football TV Schedule: Saturday, August 31st

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Boise St. vs. Florida St. 12 p.m. ESPN News Akron vs. Illinois 12 p.m. Big Ten Ball State vs. Indiana 12 p.m. CBS Sports ECU vs. NC State 12 p.m. ACC FAU vs. Ohio State 12 p.m. Fox Howard vs. Maryland 12 p.m. Big Ten Indiana St. vs. Kansas 12 p.m. Fox Sports Net. LA Lafayette vs. Miss. St. 12 p.m. ESPNU Ole Miss vs. Memphis 12 p.m. ABC Northern Iowa vs. Iowa St. 12 p.m. FS1 South Alabama vs. Nebraska 12 p.m. ESPN Toledo vs. Kentucky 12 p.m. SEC James Madison vs. West Virginia 2 p.m. ATTPI Eastern Washington vs. Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12 Alabama vs. Duke 3:30 p.m. ABC Colgate vs. Air Force 3:30 p.m. ESPN Extra Georgia St. vs. Tennessee 3:30 p.m. ESPNU Holy Cross vs. Navy 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports Idaho vs. Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten UNC vs. South Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPN Montana St. vs. Texas Tech 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net. Northwestern vs. Stanford 4 p.m. Fox Portland St. vs. Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC Virginia Tech vs. Boston College 4 p.m. ACC UC Davis vs. California 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 Auburn vs. Oregon 7:30 p.m. ABC Georgia vs. Vandy 7:30 p.m. SEC Georgia Southern vs. LSU 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Miami (OH) vs. Iowa 7:30 p.m. FS1 Middle Tennessee vs. Michigan 7:30 p.m. BTN Missouri vs. Wyoming 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Virginia vs. Pitt 7:30 p.m. ACC Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. TCU 8 p.m. FSN Louisiana Tech vs. Texas 8 p.m. Longhorn Net. New Mexico St. vs. Washington St. 10 p.m. Pac-12 Fresno St. vs. USC 10:30 p.m. ESPN

College Football TV Schedule: Sunday, September 1st

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Bethune Cookman vs. Jackson St. 3 p.m. ESPN2 Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse 3:30 p.m. NFL Network Houston vs. Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ABC

College Football TV Schedule: Monday, September 2nd