What College Football & NFL Games Are on TV Today, Aug. 31-Sep. 1?

After a few appetizers, the college football season officially kicks off this weekend, but there are no NFL games until Week 1 starts on Thursday, September 5th. There are plenty of college football games on TV stretching all the way through Labor Day. The NFL preseason is over as teams shift from finalizing their roster to getting ready for the regular season.
No. 11 Oregon squares off with No. 16 Auburn in Dallas in the marquee matchup of the weekend. The Ducks are led by top NFL prospect Justin Herbert, while freshman quarterback Bo Nix makes his debut for the Tigers.
One of the other intriguing matchups is Boise State taking on Florida State. The game was originally scheduled to be a neutral site game in Jacksonville but has now been moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian. The game has also been moved from primetime to 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN News.
There is one marquee game on Sunday, September 1st with Houston beginning the Dana Holgorsen era against Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will be making his debut for the Sooners.
Here is a look at the college football TV schedule for the weekend.
College Football TV Schedule: Saturday, August 31st
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Boise St. vs. Florida St.
|12 p.m. ESPN News
|Akron vs. Illinois
|12 p.m. Big Ten
|Ball State vs. Indiana
|12 p.m. CBS Sports
|ECU vs. NC State
|12 p.m. ACC
|FAU vs. Ohio State
|12 p.m. Fox
|Howard vs. Maryland
|12 p.m. Big Ten
|Indiana St. vs. Kansas
|12 p.m. Fox Sports Net.
|LA Lafayette vs. Miss. St.
|12 p.m. ESPNU
|Ole Miss vs. Memphis
|12 p.m. ABC
|Northern Iowa vs. Iowa St.
|12 p.m. FS1
|South Alabama vs. Nebraska
|12 p.m. ESPN
|Toledo vs. Kentucky
|12 p.m. SEC
|James Madison vs. West Virginia
|2 p.m. ATTPI
|Eastern Washington vs. Washington
|3 p.m. Pac-12
|Alabama vs. Duke
|3:30 p.m. ABC
|Colgate vs. Air Force
|3:30 p.m. ESPN Extra
|Georgia St. vs. Tennessee
|3:30 p.m. ESPNU
|Holy Cross vs. Navy
|3:30 p.m. CBS Sports
|Idaho vs. Penn St.
|3:30 p.m. Big Ten
|UNC vs. South Carolina
|3:30 p.m. ESPN
|Montana St. vs. Texas Tech
|4 p.m. Fox Sports Net.
|Northwestern vs. Stanford
|4 p.m. Fox
|Portland St. vs. Arkansas
|4 p.m. SEC
|Virginia Tech vs. Boston College
|4 p.m. ACC
|UC Davis vs. California
|6:30 p.m. Pac-12
|Auburn vs. Oregon
|7:30 p.m. ABC
|Georgia vs. Vandy
|7:30 p.m. SEC
|Georgia Southern vs. LSU
|7:30 p.m. ESPNU
|Miami (OH) vs. Iowa
|7:30 p.m. FS1
|Middle Tennessee vs. Michigan
|7:30 p.m. BTN
|Missouri vs. Wyoming
|7:30 p.m. CBS Sports
|Virginia vs. Pitt
|7:30 p.m. ACC
|Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. TCU
|8 p.m. FSN
|Louisiana Tech vs. Texas
|8 p.m. Longhorn Net.
|New Mexico St. vs. Washington St.
|10 p.m. Pac-12
|Fresno St. vs. USC
|10:30 p.m. ESPN
College Football TV Schedule: Sunday, September 1st
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Bethune Cookman vs. Jackson St.
|3 p.m. ESPN2
|Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse
|3:30 p.m. NFL Network
|Houston vs. Oklahoma
|7:30 p.m. ABC
College Football TV Schedule: Monday, September 2nd
|TEAMS
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Notre Dame vs. Louisville
|8 p.m. ESPN