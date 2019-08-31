What College Football & NFL Games Are on TV Today, Aug. 31-Sep. 1?

Justin Herbert

Getty Justin Herbert is one of the top college football quarterbacks in the country.

After a few appetizers, the college football season officially kicks off this weekend, but there are no NFL games until Week 1 starts on Thursday, September 5th. There are plenty of college football games on TV stretching all the way through Labor Day. The NFL preseason is over as teams shift from finalizing their roster to getting ready for the regular season.

No. 11 Oregon squares off with No. 16 Auburn in Dallas in the marquee matchup of the weekend. The Ducks are led by top NFL prospect Justin Herbert, while freshman quarterback Bo Nix makes his debut for the Tigers.

One of the other intriguing matchups is Boise State taking on Florida State. The game was originally scheduled to be a neutral site game in Jacksonville but has now been moved to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian. The game has also been moved from primetime to 12 p.m. Eastern on ESPN News.

There is one marquee game on Sunday, September 1st with Houston beginning the Dana Holgorsen era against Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will be making his debut for the Sooners.

Here is a look at the college football TV schedule for the weekend.

College Football TV Schedule: Saturday, August 31st

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
Boise St. vs. Florida St. 12 p.m. ESPN News
Akron vs. Illinois 12 p.m. Big Ten
Ball State vs. Indiana 12 p.m. CBS Sports
ECU vs. NC State 12 p.m. ACC
FAU vs. Ohio State 12 p.m. Fox
Howard vs. Maryland 12 p.m. Big Ten
Indiana St. vs. Kansas 12 p.m. Fox Sports Net.
LA Lafayette vs. Miss. St. 12 p.m. ESPNU
Ole Miss vs. Memphis 12 p.m. ABC
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa St. 12 p.m. FS1
South Alabama vs. Nebraska 12 p.m. ESPN
Toledo vs. Kentucky 12 p.m. SEC
James Madison vs. West Virginia 2 p.m. ATTPI
Eastern Washington vs. Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12
Alabama vs. Duke 3:30 p.m. ABC
Colgate vs. Air Force 3:30 p.m. ESPN Extra
Georgia St. vs. Tennessee 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Holy Cross vs. Navy 3:30 p.m. CBS Sports
Idaho vs. Penn St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
UNC vs. South Carolina 3:30 p.m. ESPN
Montana St. vs. Texas Tech 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net.
Northwestern vs. Stanford 4 p.m. Fox
Portland St. vs. Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Virginia Tech vs. Boston College 4 p.m. ACC
UC Davis vs. California 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
Auburn vs. Oregon 7:30 p.m. ABC
Georgia vs. Vandy 7:30 p.m. SEC
Georgia Southern vs. LSU 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Miami (OH) vs. Iowa 7:30 p.m. FS1
Middle Tennessee vs. Michigan 7:30 p.m. BTN
Missouri vs. Wyoming 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports
Virginia vs. Pitt 7:30 p.m. ACC
Arkansas Pine Bluff vs. TCU 8 p.m. FSN
Louisiana Tech vs. Texas 8 p.m. Longhorn Net.
New Mexico St. vs. Washington St. 10 p.m. Pac-12
Fresno St. vs. USC 10:30 p.m. ESPN

College Football TV Schedule: Sunday, September 1st

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
Bethune Cookman vs. Jackson St. 3 p.m. ESPN2
Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse 3:30 p.m. NFL Network
Houston vs. Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. ABC

College Football TV Schedule: Monday, September 2nd

TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
Notre Dame vs. Louisville 8 p.m. ESPN

