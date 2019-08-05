Cowboys Cut Tight End, Add Safety

The Dallas Cowboys cut former Baylor basketball star and tight end Rico Gathers in their second week of training camp in Oxnard, CA. He spent three seasons with the team before being waived on Monday. The team had their annual “Blue vs White” scrimmage on Sunday, followed by a day off on Monday.

Gathers had just three receptions for 45 yards in 2018. His lack of production and the return of Jason Witten potentially explains his release. Gathers was a sixth-round pick in 2016 and is facing a one-game suspension this season.

The Cowboys announced Gathers’ release in a tweet Monday evening:

Cowboys Make Another Move

The team is also signing safety Tyvis Powell to fill Gathers’ spot on the roster, according to Dallas Cowboys’ writer David Helman.

The team is signing DB Tyvis Powell to fill Rico’s roster spot. Powell was an Ohio State teammate of Ezekiel Elliott’s, and he spent time with Kris Richard in Seattle.https://t.co/OIIOUinvdW — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 5, 2019

