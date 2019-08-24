David Montgomery Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Bears RB

The Chicago Bears completely revamped their backfield this offseason when they traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, signed free agent Mike Davis, and drafted rookie running back David Montgomery in the third round. Montgomery, who has been one of the breakout stars of the preseason despite only playing in one game, is projected to be a core member of Matt Nagy’s offense. So where does that leave him fantasy football-wise?

After gaining 46 yards on six touches and scoring a touchdown in his preseason debut, Montgomery flashed his potential and saw his fantasy stock rise. While it’s hard to gauge his true potential without a full NFL season under his belt, Montgomery’s preseason showing suggests that he could be a gem in PPR leagues.

David Montgomery Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

The early word is that the Bears are extremely high on Montgomery and what he can do. He is already being treated like a starter, sitting the remainder of the preseason with the rest of the first-string offense. Montgomery had a strong camp and was one of the most buzzed-about players on the team this preseason, especially after plays like this:

As a featured running back at Iowa State, Montgomery scored 24 touchdowns in two seasons (2017 and 2018), and he rushed for over 1,100 yards in each of those seasons. He also had a few eye-opening runs in training camp, and he is on several lists for fantasy rookies primed to make an impact.

Fantasy football rookies to buy📈



Deebo Samuel

Parris Campbell

David Montgomery



See the complete list⬇️https://t.co/tvSDMXsclf — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 20, 2019

Rookie DAVID MONTGOMERY bulldozing through the defense at #Bears training camp pic.twitter.com/m3anvSsc6l — PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) August 5, 2019

It’s likely Montgomery will become more of a fixture in the passing game than his predecessor Howard was, and his ability to gain yardage after contact bodes well for PPR leagues. He is explosive, shifty, and strong. His only downside right now is the uncertainty surrounding him. Matt Nagy hasn’t revealed much about how–or how often–Montgomery will be used. Based on the recent hype surrounding him, though, his arrows are pointing up.

Offensively, the Bears are in love with RB David Montgomery, who brings a professional approach that is rare for a rookie. He’s a no-nonsense guy who takes football very seriously. The Bears love that, plus his receiving skills & make-you-miss. He will help this team immediately. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) August 20, 2019

When to Draft David Montgomery in 2019 Fantasy Football

Montgomery is currently sitting in tier five on FantasyPros, below players like Chris Carson and Melvin Gordon. He is ranked 46th overall amongst all fantasy players, and while he’s not in the same category as Alvin Kamara or James Conner, he’s currently sitting a bit low–he’s sure to produce as much as the players in tiers three and four(like Joe Mixon and Aaron Jones)–maybe more.

Montgomery has drawn comparisons to Kareem Hunt, performance and ability-wise. In Kareem Hunt’s rookie year–one in which he was in Matt Nagy’s offensive system–Hunt led the league in rushing, had nearly 1,800 total yards, and 11 touchdowns. Montgomery may not have those types of numbers, but he will have definite RB 2 or flex potential in PPR leagues, especially as the season progresses and he gets more comfortable.

Drafting Montgomery a tier or two higher than he’s currently projected wouldn’t be that huge of a risk–especially considering the potential rewards if he has the breakout season some think he will.

