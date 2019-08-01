Dez Bryant Speaks on Retirement Rumors & Cowboys Drama

Dez Bryant wants to make one thing very clear — he is not retiring.

The outspoken free agent wide receiver joined the Tiki and Tierney radio show to address the talk about him possibly calling it quits in the NFL, among other things.

Bryant sparked the retirement talk himself, responding to a fan on Twitter by saying that he had “no interest” in playing football.

“This exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now,” Bryant wrote on Twitter responding to a critic. “I have not reached out to no organization trying to play … people forget real quick we are still human.. my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff… what I realized nobody care but me.”

He went ahead of dispelled the myth that he’s happy calling his career a wrap on Thursday.

“I want to go ahead and clear the air. I’m not retiring,” he said. “I’m just getting myself right, getting myself focused. I need some me time to get it together”

BREAKING:@DezBryant tells @TikiAndTierney @TikiBarber that's he's NOT retiring "I want to go ahead and clear the air… I'm NOT retiring. I'm just getting myself right, getting myself focused. I need some me time to get it together" — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) August 1, 2019

Free Agent WR Dez Bryant Getting Right for NFL Return

After being cut loose by the Cowboys, Bryant had his much-hyped signing last season in New Orleans cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team.

Bryant believes he can make a return to the NFL this season.

“Yes, I do… but that’s all up to me. I have to make sure I’m right,” he said. “I believe I can go out and win those 1-on-1 battles… but I’ll make sure I call the Saints first because I owe them.”

.@DezBryant if he thinks he can return to NFL THIS season "Yes, I do… but that’s all up to me. I have to make sure I’m right. I believe I can go out and win those 1-on-1 battles… but I’ll make sure I call the @Saints first because I owe them." — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) August 1, 2019

The Saints recently signed Michael Thomas to the richest wide receiver deal in NFL history, and head coach Sean Payton didn’t sound too optimistic about bringing Bryant back earlier this offseason.

“I wouldn’t be able to forecast the future relative to Dez,” Payton said.

Bryant was among the top wide receivers in the NFL from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. He hasn’t hit either of those benchmarks since.

Dez Bryant Speaks on Cowboys Contract Drama

Bryant has been watching the drama his former team is dealing with, having multiple key players wanting extensions. Quarterback Dez Bryant, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and corner Byron Jones are all due for long-term deals.

Elliot has obviously been the most high profile, holding out from training camp with two years still remaining on his deal.

“If you’re feeling a certain way about Zeke, you weren’t really making it a big deal when he was scoring all those touchdowns,” Bryant said. “I think he deserves it. He’s arguably the best running back in the game.”

.@DezBryant on Zeke Contract situation "If you’re feeling a certain way about Zeke, you weren’t really making it a big deal when he was scoring all those touchdowns… I think he deserves it. He’s arguably the best running back in the game" — TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) August 1, 2019

He also shared his thoughts on Prescott and the belief that he does not deserve “elite” money.

“If you ask me, I think he is elite because you have to look at the wins and losses. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters,” Bryant said. “He’s a big part of their success. I think they complement each other well and can’t do it without each other.”

READ NEXT: Melvin Gordon Trade Talk: Dolphins, Seahawks Among Best Fits