WATCH: DeSean Jackson & Nelson Agholor Tease Epic Eagles Touchdown Dance

It’s what everyone has been waiting for all summer: the first proposed touchdown dance at Eagles training camp. Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor teased a preview on Instagram and it showed the two players slapping hands and dancing in slow motion video.

Simple, fun, not too flashy — with the perfect amount of swagger. Earlier in the week, the offense chased J.J. Arcega-Whiteside down the field and mobbed him after an 80-yard strike. The rookie talked about how they had been scheming up a few celebratory handshakes in the wide receivers room.

Agholor has been pretty open and honest about how excited he is to play with Jackson. He referred to both Jackson and Alshon Jeffery as “big brothers.”

“Alshon always instilled confidence in me,” Agholor said, via NJ Advance Media. “He’s like a big brother to me. DeSean is like a big brother to me, too. They do it in different ways, too. They always hype me up so that I’m always ready to go … Just personality-wise, they both always make me be my comfortable, natural self.”

Agholor Not Worried About Contract Situation

The Eagles still haven’t offered Agholor a contract extension, choosing to exercise the fifth-year team option on the receiver at a steep $9.4 million price. He was often the speculation of trade rumors this offseason — his name has been bandied about in possible deals to land the Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney or the Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey — but those things aren’t affecting Agholor’s mindset. He is part of an explosive receiving corps in Philadelphia, one that was just named the best in the league by Pro Football Focus.

“The money in this league comes to those who earn it. You feeling me? Like, what’s for me will be for me,” Agholor told reporters, via Press of Atlantic City. “I’ve got a year this year to play a great year of football and to progress as a player and to show that I’m a valuable piece in the NFL. And whoever feels like I’m that guy will give me an opportunity, and I’m hoping it’s here on the Philadelphia Eagles team.”

Eagles Wide Receivers Tops in NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles have the top-rated wide receivers unit in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The stats-driven website ranked them No. 1 out of all 32 teams in a recent analysis, putting the talented skill group above both the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams. The Cleveland Browns, despite having Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., came in at No. 6 on the list.

The Eagles’ addition of speedster DeSean Jackson seemed to be the tipping point, per Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles took steps this offseason to improve what was already an above-average unit in 2018 with the additions of DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Jackson showed last year that he hasn’t lost a step, leading all NFL players with 50-plus targets in average depth of target at 19.6 yards while grading 25th at the position. Arcega-Whiteside came in at 23rd on the PFF Big Board after hauling in a draft class-leading 19 contested catches in 2018.