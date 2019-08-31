Eagles Cut Tracker: Mack Hollins Makes Final 53-Man Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially down to 53 players as they get ready to start the regular season. The team had been aggressively making cuts and released 11 guys Saturday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline while placing cornerback Jalen Mills on the PUP list. The Eagles kick things off Sept. 8 at home against the Washington Redskins.

The Eagles, as predicted, will only keep four running backs on the roster after cutting Wendall Smallwood, Josh Adams, Donnel Pumphrey and Boston Scott. Other notable guys released included: Treyvon Hester, Greg Ward, Alex Singleton, Alex Ellis, Josh Hawkins, Josh Perkins, Brett Toth, Clayton Thorson, Orlando Scandrick and Stefen Wisniewski.

There weren’t too many surprises among the wounded, although the fact they held onto disappointing receiver Mack Hollins was a mild shock. Ward had outplayed him significantly in the preseason. The Eagles will start the season with five wideouts: Hollins, DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards deservedly made the final cuts, but Singleton was arguably the bigger standout in the preseason. They will try and put him on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Eagles would love Alex Singleton on the practice squad, but he's got offers waiting back in the CFL. I asked him Thursday night which he'd choose & he said he didn't know. If he signs to the PS, he's one LB injury from the 53, which is his ultimate goal. I'll bet he stays. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) August 31, 2019

Offensive guard Nate Herbig made the squad over both Wisniewski and Toth. The prevailing wisdom is they will bring Wisniewski back in Week 2. Toth’s journey may end here after the Army grad’s emotional roller coaster to get to the NFL.

Eagles Release ‘Double Doink’ Hero

Treyvon Hester was the hero of the miraculous “Double Doink” playoff win over the Chicago Bears. Hester had a decent training camp and preseason for the Eagles, especially in Thursday’s finale against the Jets. This came down to a numbers game at the position. Instead, they went with Hassan Ridgeway on the final 53.

Hester will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Eagles fans for what he did against the Bears. Replays confirmed that it was his outstretched gloved finger that tipped the football and caused Cody Parkey’s field-goal attempt to awkwardly flail in the air and hit the uprights twice. Both times bouncing around and never through. The Eagles beat the Bears 16-15 to advance to the next round.

Thank you for the double doink Treyvon, Philly will never forget pic.twitter.com/0LZzl6vBWO — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) August 31, 2019

Eagles Cut Wendall Smallwood, Josh Adams

On Saturday, the team parted ways with running backs Wendall Smallwood, Josh Adams and Boston Scott. Adams, a Bucks County native, was their leading rusher in 2018 after he rushed for 511 yards and three touchdowns. He should immediately find a home somewhere else in the league. Meanwhile, Scott was a longshot to make the roster after the Eagles signed Darren Sproles. His only chance at sticking was a dual-threat tailback and return man. Not anymore.

#Eagles are waiving RB Josh Adams, source says. He ran for 511 yards and 3 TDs last year but it’s a crowded backfield now. Should have interest on the waiver wire. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2019

Smallwood has been a consistent runner — albeit not flashy or shifty — for the Eagles for four seasons going back to the Super Bowl run. He pretty much sealed his fate in Thursday’s preseason finale when he fumbled the ball away against the Jets. In 37 games, including 12 starts, Smallwood accumulated 850 yards and five touchdowns on 211 rushes. He also caught 47 balls for 388 receiving yards.

The #Eagles have waived RB Wendell Smallwood, source said, the victim of a crowded backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

While Smallwood didn’t see any snaps in the Super Bowl victory, he certainly has the memories. The Delaware native brought his whole family to the game and truly lived out his NFL dream.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Smallwood told the News Journal in 2018. “I’m just proud that I can bring my family that joy and let them see that.”

Eagles Final 53-Man Roster

The Eagles have officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players. Here are the guys that made the team, by their position groups. One interesting note on this. Avonte Maddox is listed as the starting cornerback on the team’s official depth chart. Miles Sanders is listed as the kick returner, too.

Get the full breakdown of our 53-man roster with @EaglesInsider’s first look.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2019

Quarterbacks (3): Carson Wentz, Josh McCown, Nate Sudfeld

Running backs (4): Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement

Wide receivers (5): DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins

Tight ends (2): Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

*The Eagles placed Richard Rodgers on injured reserve

Offensive line (10): Jason Peters, Andre Dillard, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Brandon Brooks, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata

Defensive ends (6): Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham, Daeshon Hall, Josh Sweat, Shareef Miller

Defensive tackles (4): Malik Jackson, Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan, Hassan Ridgeway

Linebackers (6): Nigel Bradham, Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Zach Brown, T.J. Edwards, L.J. Fort

Cornerbacks (5): Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Cre’Von LeBlanc

*The Eagles placed Jalen Mills on the physically-unable-to-perform list

Safeties (5): Rodney McLeod, Malcolm Jenkins, Andrew Sendejo, Johnathan Cyprien, Rudy Ford

Special teams (3): Cameron Johnston, Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato

