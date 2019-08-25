Jacoby Brissett: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After the shocking announcement of Andrew Luck‘s sudden retirement hit the news, the main question on everyone’s mind was who would take over as the Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback. The answer to that question: Jacoby Brissett.

While Brissett, who’s 6 foot 4, and 238 pounds, may seem like a stranger, the 26-year-old was the 91st overall NFL Draft pick in 2016, has played in the NFL for three years. During his first year as in the pros, he earned himself a championship ring in 2017 as Tom Brady’s back-up during Super Bowl LI, in which the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in an amazing comeback win. He was traded to the Colts to be Luck’s back-up the following season.

Brissett is extremely close with his family, and remains close tight with his former Patriots teammates. While he was dating girlfriend Sloan Young in 2017, the college sweethearts appear to have since broken up.

Here’s what you need to know about Jacoby Brissett:

1. Brissett was Raised by His Mother

Born on December 11, 1993, Brissett was raised by single mother, Lisa Brown, and while she may not always agree with her son’s decisions, she is forever her son’s biggest fan.

Lisa is also a tough mother on the sidelines. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Brown could be heard cussing out his high school football coach, Jack Daniels, from the stands. Daniels said of Lisa, “I didn’t really get to know her until 10th-grade year when she cussed me out for not putting her son in the game. She’s a great lady, and a competitive lady.”

As for Brissett, he has said of his mother to the Palm Beach Post, “She means the world to me.”

2. Brissett Played Both Basketball and Football in High School

After graduating from William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, he was a four-star recruit and ranked as the third best dual-threat quarterback in his class. However, Brissett, who also played basketball, committed to play football at the University of Florida, much to his mother Lisa Brown’s dismay.

In 2011, Lisa, a Hurricanes fan, told reporters that her son choosing Florida over University Miami was “not my choice. I didn’t like the way Florida handled the process. I was never able to meet the head coach. All the other coaches took the time to come and meet me. Will (Muschamp) never did. I never met him face to face. And I find that very disrespectful.”

3. He Finished College at North Carolina State University

While playing for the Florida Gators, he started as the back-up quarterback to John Brantley during his freshman year, and while he started one game as QB1 during his sophomore year, the starter position was taken over and kept by Jeff Driskel. During his tenure at Florida, only starting on the field when either Driskel or Brantley were injured, he appeared in a total of five games, completing 23-of-35 passes for 249 yards, and clocked one touchdown.

After two years of playing college football at University of Florida, Brissett transferred to North Carolina State in 2013. During his senior year, he passed for 2,606 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. After graduation, he was the 91st overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, acquired by the New England Patriots.

4. Brissett Earned a Super Bowl Ring His First Year in the NFL

Brissett was the back-up quarterback to Tom Brady with the Patriots, he earned himself a championship ring for Super Bowl LI after the team’s comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017. The Patriots were down 21-3 at half-time, but won the game in the second half with a final score of 34-28.

Such a momentous occasion has forever bonded Brissett with Brady, and his fellow back-up quarterback that year, Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s the starting QB1 for the San Fransisco 49ers going into the 2019 season. Trades and team changes aside, these three players are still friends to this day.

5. Brissett Took Over for Luck During the 2017 Season

After Luck needed shoulder surgery in 2017, Brissett took over as the Colts’ quarterback. He started 15 games for the Colts, and overall, he clocked 3,098 passing yards, including 13 passing touchdowns, 260 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns. The team finished the season with a 4-12 record in 2017.

Once Luck returned in 2018, he resumed his position as QB2. Last season, Brissett only appeared during four games. After Sunday, August 24, Brissett will officially become the Colts’ starting QB1.

