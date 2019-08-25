Hasbro Toys Buys Death Row Records: Best Memes & Reactions

In news that make you go, “huh?” Hasbro is the proud new owner of Death Row Records. In an all-cash transaction, the worldwide toy and game company, famous for Peppa Pig, My Little Pony and G.I. Joe, recently acquired Entertainment One for $4.1 billion, and by default, now owns the independent hip-hip music studio founded in 1991 by Dr. Dre, The D.O.C., and Marion “Suge” Knight, the latter of whom is in jail serving a 28-year prison sentence.

Entertainment One purchased Death Row Records back in 2013, after the once popular rap label’s parent company went bankrupt, and since being acquired by Hasbro, the company which owns Monopoly, Play-Doh, Furby, and Power Rangers, now also owns Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Tupac’s All Eyez Me, the rapper’s first album with Death Row, and one of the undisputed best rap albums ever made, Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle, Dre and Knight’s Above the Rim, and many more classic West Coast hip-hop records from the early 90s.

"Hasbro owns Death Row Records" is an Onion headline turned into real life. I heard of diversifying your portfolio but this is some next level shit. — Bad News Brown's Baadasssss Song (@5Deuce4Tre7) August 24, 2019

As reported by Deadline, Hasbro chairman and CEO, Brian Goldner said of the deal, “The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP. In addition, Hasbro will leverage eOne’s immersive entertainment capabilities to bring our portfolio of brands that have appeal to gamers, fans and families to all screens globally and realize full franchise economics across our blueprint strategy for shareholders. We are excited to welcome eOne’s talented employees from around the world into the Hasbro family.”

Now, that Hasbro family, which is best known for Mr. Potato Head, Transformer toys and Spiderman figurines, also owns the music catalogues of songs like Snoop’s “Gin and Juice,” Dre’s “Nuthin but a ‘G’ Thang,” and Tupac’s “California Love.”

Twitter’s Best Reactions to the Hasbro/Death Row Deal

After the news broke of the giant toy company’s indirect purchase of Death Row Records, and double checking to make sure these headlines weren’t coming from an Onion article, users online had a field day with mash-ups, memes, and jokes of the unlikely partnership. Peppa Pig was congratulated for signing to Death Row Records, visions of Snoop Dogg figurine toys were drawn, weed-themed Monopoly boards were dreamed about, and the new nickname “Toypac Shakur” was created.

Overall, the public reaction to the unlikely marriage of a wholesome toy and games conglomerate with the keystone label of gangster rap music, left people confused and shocked, which led to some seriously hilarious jokes online. Will Suge Knight become the new G.I. Joe in an orange jumpsuit? Not likely. But perhaps, it will only be a matter of time before Snoop Dogg does a collaboration with My Little Pony, or Dr. Dre teams up with Peppa Pig. At this point, anything is possible.

Just caught a quick glimpse of the next album from Death Row Records. Is anybody else going out to get it? pic.twitter.com/eDZ1jfYEbA — 🎮WolverinesGaming🕹️ (@WolverineArcade) August 24, 2019

congrats to peppa pig for signing with death row records pic.twitter.com/yrw5rOjjDs — 𝕜 ❤︎ (@jjksouIs) August 24, 2019

Hasbro bought Death Row Records? I hope I don’t live long enough to see Fisher-Price cop Bad Boy. — Malcolm Bivens (@Malcolmvelli) August 24, 2019

In honor of Hasbro apparently now owning Peppa Pig AND Death Row Records, I present to you…this. pic.twitter.com/QhK4Gq9kpF — Ellie (@shamshirita) August 24, 2019

Death Row Records is now owned by toy company Hasbro, who are known for Mr. Potato Head, Monopoly and more. pic.twitter.com/Q7bTmeJhLz — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) August 23, 2019

Hasbro bought Death Row Records?

I always suspected this guy was from Compton pic.twitter.com/5FpxP7KppV — rj_elyod (@ElyodRj) August 24, 2019

That moment when you realize Hasbro(a toy company) owns a rap music label,Death Row Records… pic.twitter.com/gF2VZ3FRMx — Toonami Nation 3:16 😎 (@ToonamiFaith15) August 24, 2019

In bizarre corporate news, Hasbro Toys now owns Death Row Records… a label that produces gangsta rap! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vnWXXitfAW — Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) August 24, 2019

Hasbro bought Death Row Records.

These toys are going to be crazy. pic.twitter.com/dRv22cTVMr — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) August 24, 2019

