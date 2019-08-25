Lakers Get Bombshell Free Agency Admission from Former NBA All Star

Jamal Crawford hasn’t signed with an NBA team yet.

Gilbert Arenas thinks J-Crossover should sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I am surprised at this point in his career, retired NBA veteran, Gilbert Arenas tells NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

Many teams are showing interest in the veteran shooting guard.

.@JCrossover needs a team! I’ve heard Sixers, Thunder, Nets, Lakers, Heat have interest. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

Entering his 20th season, Crawford played for the Phoenix Suns last season where he averaged averaged 7.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

“I hope he goes to a team like the Lakers,” says Gilbert Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas spent eight years with the Washington Wizards. During those years he went toe to toe with LeBron James during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Arenas averaged 25 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Agent Zero believes that Crawford has something that the Lakers need. “They need your outside shooting,” Arenas told Landon Buford.

“They also need your creativity to provide more baskets and they need another guard. I feel Jamal Crawford in that type of situation would be great for both sides.”

Last year, Jamal Crawford shot just around 33% from three point range. He averaged 3.6 assists per game which was his highest mark since 10 years ago when he was the lead man for the Knicks.

At 39, Crawford can still truly help an NBA team. That impact will significantly be seen off the court where he can be a mentor for a team with young guards. The Sixers, Nets and Lakers seem like the ones who have the biggest need for that veteran presence.

The Philadelphia 76ers had interest in Jamal Crawford last summer.

Philly added Al Horford as a great veteran presence this summer after losing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick. Philly who has young guys like Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Josh Richardson, and Marial Shayok could use someone like Jamal Crawford.

“I would be honored to play there,” Jamal Crawford told me last summer on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn’t want to play there?”

“From a leadership standpoint, having that vet who’s been through those wars and challenges, somebody who can get a shot when the play breaks down, especially in the playoffs. And where Philadelphia is going to get judged, ultimately, is their playoff success. They’re becoming one of those teams.”

Crawford is also a fan of Ben Simmons.

“You can tell, watching him play, he doesn’t play with an agenda,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“You know, a lot of young guys try to establish themselves first. It looks like he’s just trying to win, whatever that is. He may get you 25 points, he may get you 10 assists, he may even get 18 rebounds. It’s just about winning that particular game. I love how he plays the game. He’s very cerebral, always looking for his teammates and looking for the advantage down court, so that’s what I love about him.”

Retired NBA player, Kendrick Perkins likes Crawford in Houston with the Rockets.

Waiting on one of these Contenders to sign you!!! @HoustonRockets would really be legit. Real Talk — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 15, 2019

Houston added Russell Westbrook this offseason.

Westbrook spent his entire career with the Thunder and has gone from an extremely talented young player with upside to one of the NBA’s best point guards. The 30-year-old guard will head into year No. 12 of his NBA career in 2019-20, and will do so while playing alongside former Thunder teammate James Harden.

The star guard was all smiles and even broke out a little dance after the news of the trade at his comedy show last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook dancing after trade – https://t.co/5hNAlqY6s2 My story via @HeavySan on the Oklahoma City Thunder icon and the trade that sent him to Houston with former teammate, James Harden. pic.twitter.com/SIQLgCEt4D — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 12, 2019

During his career, Jamal Crawford averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

We’ll see where Crawford decides to go, but there is definitely interest out there on the marketplace.