Kendrick Perkins Drops Houston Rockets, Jamal Crawford Bombshell on Twitter

Jamal Crawford to the Houston Rockets?

Kendrick Perkins tells Jamal Crawford that that would be a solid move.

Waiting on one of these Contenders to sign you!!! @HoustonRockets would really be legit. Real Talk — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 15, 2019

Jamal Crawford is still a free agent and there are still teams interested in him.

many teams are showing interest in the veteran shooting guard.

.@JCrossover needs a team! I’ve heard Sixers, Thunder, Nets, Lakers, Heat have interest. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 2, 2019

Houston added Russell Westbrook this offseason.

Westbrook spent his entire career with the Thunder and has gone from an extremely talented young player with upside to one of the NBA’s best point guards. The 30-year-old guard will head into year No. 12 of his NBA career in 2019-20, and will do so while playing alongside former Thunder teammate James Harden.

The star guard was all smiles and even broke out a little dance after the news of the trade at his comedy show last month in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook dancing after trade – https://t.co/5hNAlqY6s2 My story via @HeavySan on the Oklahoma City Thunder icon and the trade that sent him to Houston with former teammate, James Harden. pic.twitter.com/SIQLgCEt4D — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 12, 2019

As for Jamal Crawford: Last year, Jamal Crawford shot just around 33% from three point range. He averaged 3.6 assists per game which was his highest mark since 10 years ago when he was the lead man for the Knicks.

At 39, Crawford can still truly help an NBA team. That impact will significantly be seen off the court where he can be a mentor for a team with young guards. The Sixers, Nets and Lakers seem like the ones who have the biggest need for that veteran presence.

The Philadelphia 76ers had interest in Jamal Crawford last summer.

Philly added Al Horford as a great veteran presence this summer after losing Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick. Philly who has young guys like Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Josh Richardson, and Marial Shayok could use someone like Jamal Crawford.

“I would be honored to play there,” Jamal Crawford told me last summer on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn’t want to play there?”

“From a leadership standpoint, having that vet who’s been through those wars and challenges, somebody who can get a shot when the play breaks down, especially in the playoffs. And where Philadelphia is going to get judged, ultimately, is their playoff success. They’re becoming one of those teams.”

Crawford is also a fan of Ben Simmons.

“You can tell, watching him play, he doesn’t play with an agenda,” he told Scoop B Radio.

“You know, a lot of young guys try to establish themselves first. It looks like he’s just trying to win, whatever that is. He may get you 25 points, he may get you 10 assists, he may even get 18 rebounds. It’s just about winning that particular game. I love how he plays the game. He’s very cerebral, always looking for his teammates and looking for the advantage down court, so that’s what I love about him.”

We’ll see where Crawford decides to go, but there is definitely interest out there on the marketplace.