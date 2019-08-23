Patriots’ Linebacker Brandon King Diagnosed With Torn Quadriceps

The New England Patriots were lucky in the first two preseason games to escape any major injury. But that luck ran out on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers.

Linebacker Brandon King appears lost for the season after going down on a punt return shortly before halftime with a leg injury. The linebacker was carted off the field in the second quarter, acknowledging the crowd after about 20 teammates and former Patriot Chris Hogan came out to wish him well.

He was diagnosed with a torn quadriceps and is likely out for the season, according to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. It’s a blow to the Patriots special teams’ unit as King has been a core member of that group since arriving in Foxborough.

King’s injury now opens up a coveted roster spot on defense and special teams that will likely go to Nate Ebner who was on the bubble.

One of the risks in getting starters reps during the preseason is injuries. New England’s opponent Carolina looks to have escaped what could have been a massive blow with quarterback Cam Newton exiting the game after spraining his foot.

King was one of eight Patriots to be injured during Thursday night’s preseason game.