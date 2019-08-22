LOOK: Philadelphia Billboard Mocks Cowboys & Ezekiel Elliott

The billboard wars have been raging in cities all over the country this year. Philadelphia first entered the fray in 2018 when LeBron James was deciding where to take his talents. Now the diehards are piling on the Cowboys hate with a new billboard on I-95 near the Pennsylvania-Delaware border.

The sign was first spotted by Reddit user Longbow90 and obviously met with immediate delight by hundreds of Eagles fans. The billboard trolls the Cowboys’ handling of Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situation by saying: “Knock, Knock. Who’s There? Zeke. Zeke Who?” Those were the words Dallas owner Jerry Jones jokingly used after the Cowboys’ second preseason game. He was pumping up rookie running back Tony Pollard, but Elliott took offense and drama has been unfolding ever since.

In Philadelphia, it’s all fun and games. Starting running back Jordan Howard enjoyed a solid training camp and rookie Miles Sanders has been juking his way into the hearts of fans. Sanders looks like the second coming of LeSean McCoy. Back to the billboard for a minute. It is located on I-95 South just a few miles from Lincoln Financial Field, near the exit for the Commodore Barry Bridge. The sighting had generated nearly 600 comments on Reddit.

According to the Reddit thread, there are multiple billboards throwing the same shade at the Cowboys. Someone spotted one in Shoemakersville, PA and someone else saw one in Langhorne, PA. There was another billboard seen in Hatboro, PA. Apparently, they are everywhere.

The Work of Power Home Remodeling?

Everyone has been scrambling to find out who put the billboards there and how long they are staying up. The first suspect would be Power Home Remodeling, a company based in Chester, PA. They were the ones responsible for putting those “Complete The Process” billboards up outside Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland in a failed attempt to lure LeBron James to Philadelphia.

Heavy.com reached out to the company for comment and a spokesperson denied responsibility for them. Power Home Remodeling received a ton of local and national press for that PR stunt. That worked out pretty well for them and their president is known to be a huge Eagles fan.

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

“We’re passionate about Philadelphia,” Asher Raphael, the company’s co-CEO told ESPN’s Darren Rovell. “We have an amazing city, it’s the best sports town and it’s an awesome place to live. We think the best athletes should want to play here.”