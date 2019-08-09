Gabe Jackson Injury Update: Raiders Receive Bad News

The Oakland Raiders have waited with bated breath to find out what exactly is going on with starting offensive guard Gabe Jackson and it’s finally been revealed. According to Vic Tafur from the Athletic, it has been revealed that Jackson will miss “roughly” eight weeks due to an MCL injury.

#Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson will miss roughly 8 weeks with a MCL injury in his left knee, league sources told The Athletic Thursday night. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 9, 2019

This is a huge blow to the Raiders and their offensive line that was expected to be greatly improved in 2019. Jackson has been a staple on the team’s offensive line since 2014 and has always been consistent. With Richie Incognito being suspended for the first two games of the season, Oakland will be missing its two starting guards for at least two games. While this is really bad news for the team, they should be relieved that it’s not something worse. If he were to miss the entire season, the right side of the Raider offensive line could’ve been in big trouble. Jackson has missed time due to injury in the past, but nothing this extensive.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Tyler Roemer Throws Punches at Joint Practice With Rams [WATCH]

