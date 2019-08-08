Raiders’ Tyler Roemer Throws Punches at Joint Practice With Rams [WATCH]

After a surprisingly tension-free training camp for the Oakland Raiders, tempers are finally starting to flare in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. The team was happy about the lack of fights thus far, but football is a violent game and it’s not uncommon for players to lose their cool. We’ve already seen some high profile brawls from a number of teams this offseason.

“We really believe etiquette is important,” said head coach Jon Gruden when asked about the team’s lack of fights.

That’s not very Raider-like coming from the head coach, but it makes sense. There’s no need to risk injury with fights in practice. However, Gruden’s dream of having a fight-less training camp came to an end. We can add the Raiders and the Rams to the list of training camp brawls. One of the Raiders’ rookies is the one to blame for causing things to escalate.

First Fight of Training Camp

Being an undrafted rookie trying to make the team, you have to do the best you can to stand out. Well, rookie offensive lineman for the Raiders Tyler Roemer did just that by starting a fight against the Rams.

Punches thrown between the Raiders offense and Rams defense at combined practice. Sean McVay sprints over from the field where offense is playing to check out situation. A minute later, play resumes. pic.twitter.com/CCCi90D0Ee — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 8, 2019

Big scrap. Tyler Roemer’s helmet comes off and he takes a couple shots to the head. Don’t see that often. Sean McVay comes out to talk to his players and cool things down. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 8, 2019

While the coaches probably aren’t stoked on the brawl, the crowd seemed to love it. It’s still unclear who or what exactly got Roemer going, but he clearly wasn’t happy about it. Rams coach Sean McVay did his best to cool things down. It may just be practice, but Roemer is looking like somebody teams may not want to mess with. Roemer has a long way to go to get a spot on the roster and starting fights won’t help his chances. He faced suspensions in college in the past while at San Diego State, so it’s probably smart for him to try and stay out of trouble. Hard Knocks probably captured the whole fight in detail, so that will be something to look forward to for Tuesday’s episode.

Aaron Donald, Gabe Jackson Get in Shoving Match

Shortly before Roemer went on the assault, Gabe Jackson and Aaron Donald got into a tussle. The Raiders’ starting right guard has been holding his own against the consensus best defensive player in the NFL. Apparently, that has caused the two men to not get along very well.

Gabe Jackson and Aaron Donald just got into a seriously heated scuffle. To the point that McVay ran over from the other field. I would pay $99.99 on PPV to see that fight. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) August 8, 2019

Jackson is one of the more underrated offensive linemen in the NFL and has been a consistent member of the Raiders offensive line since he was drafted in 2014. It’s hard to know what exactly got the two men going, but their shoving match is likely what led to the eventual brawl. When Donald played the Raiders last season, he was mostly ineffective. A lot of this was due to Jackson’s stout blocking ability. Donald is used to having his way with most offensive linemen, so he probably doesn’t like it much when he meets a player that can do well against him.

