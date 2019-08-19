Gilbert Arenas Makes Bold Comments About Scottie Pippen, Washington Wizards

Gilbert Arenas has discussed every topic imaginable last week.

Agent Zero added his two cents about Carmelo Anthony’s career.

“Melo plays if Melo wants to play,” Gilbert Arenas told NBA writer, Landon Buford.

“At 35, he has a bunch left in the tank, but is he willing to sacrifice what he perceives he still has versus what teams need? They might need a guy to come in and play spot minutes and he is still a guy that thinks he is a star.”

Arenas also told you John Wall was the best point guard to ever put on a Washington Wizards uniform.

“Yes, I think so,” Arenas said of Wall.

“His longevity. Because people try to say I am, but he has played in Washington longer than I did. My impact was probably greater because I came on like a rocket, but his longevity outweighs what I did.”

That’s high praise.

Agent Zero has also told you how he feels about Vince Carter.



Headlines stated that Arenas suggested that Carter should play the role of a player-coach rather than taking up a roster spot.

“Vince should be on the bench as a coach or in the office giving his input,” said Arenas.

“That’s a roster spot. You have kids who are 27 in (the BIG3) that should be in the NBA. Why are they not in the NBA? It’s not that I don’t like that he’s playing, it’s just that I had to fight from the beginning. You see a guy who is over the hill already and think, ‘I’m better than you.’ But the coach isn’t going to put me in, and you have no reason to still be playing. You’re not playing for anything, but in his mind, he’s playing for the title of most seasons played.”

Arenas also has an opinion of the Washington Wizards hiring Antawn Jamison: he likes it! “I think it is a great hire,” Gilbert Arenas told NBA scribe, Landon Buford.

“You have a guy that is professional and understands basketball. His mindset is nothing but professionalism and [I like that Wizards thought] to bring in greats and bringing back guys that you know put in the work to be successful. To bring back to the organization teach the upcoming players is what the NBA needs.”

The Wizards hired Antawn Jamison as their Director of Pro Personnel.

Jamison will work with the Vice President of Pro Personnel to assess NBA and G League talent along with international scouting.

A 17-year NBA veteran, Jamison played six seasons for the Washington Wizards where he posted 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Jamison earned two NBA All-Star selections with the Wizards.

Gilbert Arenas thinks that Jamison is more than qualified in his new role. “I am tired of looking on the side of these benches and seeing guys that never played a lick of basketball trying to teach someone how to play basketball,” he told Landon Buford.

“How can you teach someone how to be an NBA professional player? So, people like, Rick Barry, Scottie Pippen all these guys should be there to teach the next generation of greats. I would be a great coach or a great [coach in] player development because my mindset was more mental and I studied the game. That will allow me to teach players how to become better, and these are the areas you need to get better in. That is my talent.”

Antawn Jamison also played for the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavalier, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. The North Carolina product had career averages of 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 1,083 career games (864 starts).

Gilbert Arenas is was a three-time NBA All-Star as a member of the Washington Wizards. He averaged 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists during his career.