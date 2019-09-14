Adrian Peterson Fantasy Outlook: Start-Sit Decision on Redskins RB

The Washington Redskins made a move in week one that shocked many. The Redskins decided to make future hall of famer Adrian Peterson a healthy scratch in their week one matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. A decision that did not go over very well with Redskins players.

However, the NFL is ever-changing. While the Redskins were ready to roll with Derrius Guice as their primary running back, Derrius Guice’s knees had different plans.

#Redskins RB Derrius Guice will be out for at least 8 weeks, and possibly the entire season:https://t.co/rJZP6Lu9kf — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) September 13, 2019

Peterson is now in line to be the bell-cow back in the Redskins offense. What does this mean for Peterson’s fantasy value this week?

Adrian Peterson Fantasy Outlook vs. Dallas Cowboys

Adrian Peterson’s resume speaks for itself. However, some may be wary about inserting a 34-year old running back into their fantasy football lineup. Understandable, unless you dig a little deeper.

Peterson is not your typical north of 30-year old washed up back. AP ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing yards a season ago. That’s more yards than fantasy football RB1s James Conner and David Johnson had in 2018.

Peterson was also the driving force in the Redskins undefeated record vs. the Dallas Cowboys last year. Peterson’s most notable performance vs. Dallas came in week seven where he racked up 99 rushing yards on 24 carries.

If Washington has any hopes of defeating Dallas in week two of this year they’ll lean on Peterson heavily. In Washington’s seven victories last year, Peterson averaged a whopping 21.4 carries. His rushing attempts would drop to slightly above 11 in the team’s nine losses.

If Washington does ride the AP train on Sunday there is a great chance they will be rewarded.

Off the heels of allowing Giants’ Saquon Barkley to rush for 120 yards on just 11 carries in the season opener, Dallas’ D has now stacked up multiple recent bad showings against the run. The Cowboys have allowed an average of 207.5 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns over their last two contests.

Should You Start or Sit Adrian Peterson in Week 2?

This should go without saying, but Adrian Peterson is no longer an RB1 in fantasy football. Even coming off a season where he ranked top ten in rushing yards, Peterson was at times hit-or-miss from a fantasy perspective.

That being said, Peterson is entrenched as an RB2 in standard-scoring formats, based purely on the amount of volume he is likely to receive this Sunday.

If you’re playing a PPR league, Peterson will drop to a low-end flex-start, due to his ineffectiveness as a receiver. Peterson’s inability to impact the game through the air has been a knock that has followed him at every stop along his NFL journey. Instead, opt for Peterson’s running mate Chris Thompson. Thompson is a brilliant pass catcher with RB2 upside in PPR leagues.

