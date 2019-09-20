Antonio Brown Text Messages Called Intimidating: Report

Antonio Brown is accused of sending intimidating text messages to a woman who accused him of an unwanted sexual advance in a Sports Illustrated story.

Robert Klemko, SI football writer, wrote on Twitter: “Antonio Brown sent our source from Monday’s story menacing group text messages, including a picture of her children with instructions for his associates to investigate her. Her lawyer wrote the NFL calling for the intimidation to stop.” Klemko included a screenshot of the alleged Brown texts to the woman, who has asked to remain anonymous. You can see them later in this article.

The New England Patriots’ wide receiver is currently under investigation by the NFL over accusations another woman, Britney Taylor, his former trainer, made in a lawsuit. Taylor accused him of raping her; Brown adamantly denies the accusations. In the case of the anonymous woman, she told SI in a previous story that Brown “had hired her two years ago to paint a mural of him in his home but ‘ghosted’ her after she ignored his advances,” the sports site reported. The woman is not Taylor; this is a different woman whose name has not been revealed.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Woman Claims She Received a Group Text From Brown Asking People to ‘Look Up Her Background History’

New tonight: Antonio Brown sent our source from Monday’s story menacing group text messages, including a picture of her children with instructions for his associates to investigate her. Her lawyer wrote the NFL calling for the intimidation to stop. https://t.co/rCTM8WSI6Z pic.twitter.com/QtONzBf7Ig — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 20, 2019

According to the Sports Illustrated story by Klemko, the woman states that the messages came via group text and include pictures of the woman and her children. She believes Brown sent them. According to Klemko, she believed Brown was “encouraging others in the group to investigate the woman.”

The Klemko post includes a screenshot of these texts.

“Really sad you would make up bull sh*t story to the world thought u had more integrity n respect for yourself must be really hard times for to make up some stuff for money super sad. This the girl who unfinished my painting in my room from (deleted) super broke girl with a lot of kids such a shame,” the man alleged to be Antonio Brown is accused of writing.”

“This her In text Eric B let’s look up her background history see how broke this girl is from (blacked out) basically cried broke for opportunities I let paint my room couldn’t finish I flew out now to hear this so sad.”

Another person responded, “yes sir we will do that. You send me her info bro.”

He included a photo of her children, allegedly writing, “Those her kids and ig Eric she’s awfully broke clearly.”

Someone responded, “According to that post she was going for a meek Meek mill Rally..I can reach out to his team tomorrow and see if anyone knows her…She sounds like a celebrity groupie.”

It’s not clear who the other people on the thread were but 5 people were included per the screenshot. However, SI reported that one of them (who didn’t respond) was Brown’s lawyer, who told the sports magazine he suggested Brown not contact the accuser.

According to SI, the lawyer for the woman, Lisa J. Banks, wrote the NFL and called Brown’s alleged texts “intimidating and threatening to our client, in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy,” adding that the woman is “frightened” and not seeking money.

Alleged Text Messages From Brown Are Also Presented as Evidence in the Britney Taylor Lawsuit

Additional Antonio Brown text messages are cited in the Britney Taylor lawsuit as a key piece of evidence offered by the former trainer in her sexual assault accusation against the New England Patriots wide receiver.

Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer in the federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida. In it, Taylor described three incidents in which she says Brown sexually assaulted her and forced her to have sexual intercourse. The NFL player has adamantly denied the accusations; the NFL is investigating. Brown took the field on September 15, 2019, making his debut for the Patriots.

The lawsuit accuses Brown of sexually assaulting Taylor twice in June 2017 when they were together for training sessions. It alleges that Brown “exposed himself and kissed Ms. Taylor without her consent,” and then, later that month, “while positioned behind Ms. Taylor, began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

The lawsuit claims she “felt a wet spot soak through her clothing” and that “later, in astonishingly profane and angry text messages, Brown bragged about the incident to her.” She cut off her working relationship with Brown because she was “shocked and deeply embarrassed,” the lawsuit says. Several months later, Brown reached out to Taylor, begging her for forgiveness and pleading her to train him again but on May 20, 2018, the lawsuit says he “cornered Ms. Taylor, forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.” She “screamed and cried throughout the entire rape,” shouting no and stop, but Brown was “too strong and physically overpowered her,” the lawsuit alleges.

Taylor’s attorneys say in the lawsuit that Brown bragged in a text message about masturbating on her, saying he “jack [sic] [his] d*ck on [her] back.” 9.

