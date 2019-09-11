Britney Taylor: Former Trainer Accuses Antonio Brown of Rape in Lawsuit

Britney Taylor is a former trainer for New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown who is has accused him of rape. In a federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida, Taylor names three incidences in which she says Brown sexually assaulted her and forced sexual intercourse.

The lawsuit states Brown exposed himself to the 28-year-old Taylor, during two separate training sessions in 2017, before raping her in 2018. During the first instance with Brown, she claims he exposed himself and kissed her without permission. A month later, Taylor claims that she was at Brown’s home watching TV when the All-Pro athlete started masturbating and ejaculated on her back, which he later bragged about via text messages.

According to the lawsuit, Taylor was “shocked and deeply embarrassed by this assault and his degrading messages,” and “cut off her working relationship with Brown.” However, after Brown apologized and begged for her forgiveness, she was “swayed by his assurance that he would cease any sexual advances.” On May 20, 2018, Taylor detailed the evening in which Brown forced her down onto a bed and “forcibly raped her.” While she “shouted ‘no’ and stop,’ Brown refused and penetrated her.”

Taylor is a former gymnast who competed collegiately at Central Michigan University, where Brown played college football, and at Louisiana State University. She now owns a gym where she trains young gymnasts in Tennessee.

Taylor’s Lawyer Released Her Official Statement

Britney released the following statement, “As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault. Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

Taylor Graduated Louisiana State University

Taylor met Brown while studying at Central Michigan University, where she minored in Business, and was a student athlete. During her two years there, between 2009 and 2011, she was the coach and choreographer at Storm Gymnastics.

Taylor, who started training in gymnastics when she was 3-years-old, and was offered 14 full college scholarships, went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Sports Administration and Business Management at Louisiana State University in 2013. While at LSU, she represented the school on their gymnastics team and competed on the collegiate level.

Britney Lives in Memphis

According to the Britney’s LinkedIn profile, Britney has always been involved and working in the gymnastics community. Aside from a two stint as an assistant manager at Republic Finance while living in Gonzales, Louisiana, she returned to athletics as a home school head coach for Conxion Gymnastics.

Now, Britney trains young gymnasts at Taylor’Ed Gymnastics, a studio which she owns in Memphis. She will be inducted into the inaugural Tennessee Gymnastics Hall of Fame this coming year.

Taylor Deleted Her Social Media

After news of her lawsuit became public, it appears the 28-year-old deleted her Instagram and Facebook pages. Perhaps, anticipating the amount of publicity her case would bring considering Brown is an incredibly high-profile athlete on the national stage, this may be her way of protecting herself, and those close to her, including mother Bridget Taylor.

Brown’s Official Statement Denies Everything in Britney’s Lawsuit

Brown’s attorney released the following statement the the NFL players behalf, in which he denies all of Taylor’s claims. Brown states that Taylor continued communications with Mr. Brown throughout 2018, asked for NFL tickets, and has continually posted photographs of Mr. Brown on her social media in an effort to financially benefit from his celebrity.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations. Mr. Brown was approached by his accuser in 2017, shortly after Mr. Brown signed a contract making him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.”

“At that time, Mr. Brown was asked to invest $1.6 million in the accuser’s business project. Mr. Brown was not informed by his accuser that she had just been levied with a $30K IRS tax lien or that $300K of the $1.6 million so called “investment” was to be used to purchase property already owned by the accuser and her mother.”

“When Mr. Brown refused to make the $1.6 million “investment,” the accuser supposedly cut off communications with Brown. However, in 2018, the accuser resurfaced and offered to travel to Pennsylvania and South Florida to train Mr. Brown for the upcoming season.”

“Thereafter, the accused engaged Mr. Brown in a consensual personal relationship. Any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual. The accuser not only traveled to Mr. Brown’s residences on multiple occasions, she traveled to Tennessee to Florida and returned at 2 a.m. to Mr. Brown’s residence ten days after the alleged assault.”

