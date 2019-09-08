Blake Jarwin Scores First TD of Cowboys’ 2019 Season [WATCH]

Blake Jarwin — not Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Jason Witten or Ezekiel Elliott — hit paydirt for the Dallas Cowboys, the opening touchdown of Dallas’ 2019 campaign.

The third-year tight end was wide open on his 28-yard scoring toss from Dak Prescott, knotting Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at 7-7 in the first quarter.

All Blake Jarwin does is catch touchdowns against the New York Giants (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/4wf8wJI0JZ — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 8, 2019

The drive was set up by Prescott, who’s spreading the ball around to his litany of weapons, including wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb, and TEs Jarwin and veteran Jason Witten, who caught a six-yard pass.

Most Cowboys (and Giants) fans remember Jarwin for reaching the end zone three times in Dallas’ 2018 season finale, a wild 36-35 victory over New York in which he caught seven balls for 119 yards, with a long grab of 39 yards.

The Cowboys and Giants remain tied 7-7 in the second quarter.

Cowboys’ Inactives

There was but one surprise on the Cowboys’ Week 1 scratch list. The team declared defensive end Taco Charlton, linebacker Luke Gifford, safeties Darian Thompson and Donovan Wilson, offensive linemen Adam Redmond and Brandon Knight, and defensive tackle Trysten Hill inactive against New York.

Gifford, Thompson and Wilson — all three are battling ankle injuries — were ruled out by Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on Friday. Charlton, who also picked up an ankle issue during the preseason, revealed in a series of tweets Saturday that he’d be “down” against Big Blue.

Hill, the No. 58 overall pick of this year’s NFL draft, is a bit of a stunner considering the investment Dallas made and how important depth is behind starting DEs DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford, both of whom spent the summer on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

