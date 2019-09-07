Cowboys Make Stunning Move with Taco Charlton for Week 1

Taco Charlton is being forced to wait another week for his 2019 debut.

The third-year Dallas Cowboys defensive end confirmed to team insider Mike Fisher on Saturday that he’ll be declared inactive for Dallas’ grudge match against the Giants in the regular season-opener.

“Yes,” Charlton told Fisher. “I’m down for tomorrow’s game.”

Prior to speaking with Fisher, Charlton took to Twitter to seemingly break the news about his impending scratch.

Maybe next time Eli. 🤞🏿 I guess I’ll have to wait for that for now. pic.twitter.com/OqTVTuM3FZ — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 7, 2019

Appreciate all my brothas for they support! 🤘🏿 — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 7, 2019

Trusting God 🙏🏿 — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 7, 2019

Sans Charlton, the Cowboys will roll with DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford as the starting defensive ends, and Antwaun Woods and Maliek Collins as the tackles. Kerry Hyder, Christian Covington and Trysten Hill are the reserves.

Dallas will release its full list of inactives about 90 minutes prior to the 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff from AT&T Stadium.

Trade Upcoming?

The Cowboys’ 2017 first-round draft pick, Charlton has been a career underachiever to this point, with just four sacks to his name through 27 NFL appearances. He was viewed as a potential release candidate before a highly impressive preseason in which he consistently buzzed around the ball.

Charlton was a one-man wrecking crew in Dallas’ regular season dress rehearsal against the Texans, logging three tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass deflection and fumble recovery across 19 — nineteen — snaps. After the game, he interestingly claimed that he hadn’t done “sh-t” to earn a roster spot.

The team kept him on its 53-man roster but Fisher believes Charlton’s deactivation could foreshadow a future trade involving the former No. 28 overall selection. He told Fisher that “everything is going to be OK” — this, after admitting last month he’d engaged his agent in discussions regarding a move out of the Lone Star State.

“Me and my agent, we had our talk,” Charlton said after the Cowboys’ preseason loss to the 49ers on Aug. 10. “We hear a lot of things. Like I said, I go out with the same thing each time. I try with the same thing, I go out there and play hard, try to be the best player on the field. My mentality never changes. I try to dominate the guy I’m against and try to make plays for this team and the type of plays for this defense that makes us a better defense for sure.”

