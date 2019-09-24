Blake Martinez Injury Update: Veteran Among Limited Packers

The Green Bay Packers have touted one of the league’s strongest defenses through the first three weeks of the 2019 season, but their claim to that status could be in jeopardy given the number of starters named Monday in the team’s injury report.

While the Packers did not practice Monday to rest up for a short turnaround after Sunday’s 27-16 win over the Denver Broncos, they released an expected participation report that included a number injured key starters for the defensive unit, including inside linebacker Blake Martinez listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury.

The Tackle Machine Take 0 Plays Off • 12 tackles

• 8 solo

• 2 for loss Blake Martinez was a BEAST today#GoPackGo | @Big__Blake50 pic.twitter.com/5AoDskXV77 — IKE Packers (@IKE_Packers) September 22, 2019

Martinez has at least twice as many tackles as every other Packers defender with 32, including 23 solo and a sack, and he is a critical signal-caller for an inside linebacker unit that is scant with Oren Burks (pec) still ruled and safety hybrid Raven Greene recently going on the injured reserve list. He wasn’t the only Packers starter dotting the limited list, either.

Fellow defensive starter Kenny Clark was ruled a limited participant as well as outside linebackers Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) and Rashan Gary (calf) cornerback Kevin King (chest/illness) and safety Will Redmond (knee). Meanwhile, starting defensive lineman Montravius Adams was deemed a non-participant for the defense along with Burks ahead of Thursday night’s home game for the Packers (3-0) against the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2).

Blake Martinez Far Too Critical to Risk

Whether Martinez is actually in danger of missing Thursday’s game isn’t clear just yet, but there is no sense in risking such an essential piece with any contact drills in practice if he is dangling on the edge of something serious.

There are a number of vital players on the Packers defense this season, such as the Smiths in its much-improved pass rush or Adrian Amos or Darnell Savage Jr. beefing up the secondary. But none of them are as irreplaceable as Martinez.

The fourth-year linebacker has started 38 straight games for the Packers and has racked up more than 140 tackles in each of his last two seasons. His tally of 32 tackles through the first three weeks of the season ranks him fifth-best among all NFL defenders and puts him on a path toward a career season, maybe even his first Pro Bowl recognition. His importance is about more than his numbers, though.

Burks, the second-best option at the inside spot, will still need time to heal from a torn pectoral muscle during training camp, which leaves recently-acquired B.J. Goodson and rookie Ty Summers to fill the void. The pair of them have a combined eight tackles, and neither has looked ready to step into such a crucial role.

I’d like to see more of a plan that can be executed from BJ Goodson here. This is…I don’t know what this is. pic.twitter.com/RWrDpfxkGH — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) September 20, 2019

Depth is also starting to become an issue on the defensive line, depending on the statuses of starters Adams and Clark for Thursday night’s game. Kingsley Keke and Tyler Lancaster back them up and are still developing. Being thrust into a starting role could see either of them hit their stride, but it could just as easily see them beaten up and stunted.

Packers Offense Didn’t Get Off Easy, Either

Tight end Jimmy Graham turned in a second straight no-catch performance Week 3 against the Broncos, but it seemed more due to his lack of availability. He was once again listed as did not participate with a groin/quad injury on Monday’s injury report.

Perhaps more importantly, though, the Packers listed both of their running backs, Aaron Jones (shoulders) and Jamaal Williams (neck), as limited participants with new injuries after the pair split carries Sunday. Jones breached the goal line twice against the Broncos, while Williams rushed a team-high 12 times for 59 yards.

A defense-oriented Packers team with Aaron Rodgers commanding the offense could afford to lose one of them for short time, but losing both of them would cripple rushing attack against a strong Philadelphia defensive front. With so many starters on both sides of the ball in question, expect the outlook for the Packers to change each day leading up to their matchup in Week 4.

