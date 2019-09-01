Broncos Make Major Moves at Quarterback, Sign Joe Flacco’s Backup [Report]

The Denver Broncos have finally decided on their backup quarterback entering the 2019 season.

After releasing Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien during the roster cutdown on Saturday afternoon, the Broncos were left without a backup to starter Joe Flacco. The Broncos have now solved that dilemma as they’ve signed Brandon Allen to be Flacco’s presumed backup, according to Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

"The Broncos were in need of a backup quarterback and they found one on the waiver wire. Allen was a 2016 sixth-round pick in Jacksonville and landed with the Rams as a waiver claim in 2017. He has never played in the regular season, but did play against and apparently impress the Broncos this preseason."

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering Allen has never appeared in an NFL game. He did however, appear in the Los Angeles Rams’ preseason game against the Denver Broncos a week ago, where he completed 12-of-19 passes for 162 yards in a 10-6 win over the Broncos. That must have impressed Broncos’ brass enough to sign him as the immediate backup to Flacco.

Denver had been linked to other veteran quarterbacks — notably ones with experience — such as Brian Hoyer. Hoyer won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup last season and has actually spent five total seasons as Brady’s backup. Furthermore, the 33-year-old has a plethora of starting quarterback experienced, having started for four different teams from 2014 through 2017.

Outside of his experience, Hoyer also had spent time as the starting quarterback in offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello’s system — which is derived from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree.

Just speculating: Released QB Brian Hoyer spent time with Kyle Shanahan/Rich Scangarello/TC McCartney in SF in 2017. With Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland in 2014 and Houston in 2015. He knows Broncos offensive system. Makes sense. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) August 31, 2019

Instead of going with Hoyer — an established veteran who had a cap hit of $1.7 million for the 2019 season — John Elway will once again go for frugality, as he signs the cheaper option. The 26-year-old Allen was due to be paid $645,000 by the Rams this season. Considering he has no NFL playing experience, we can expect his salary to be around the same with the Broncos.

The Broncos will go with Allen as the backup quarterback until rookie second-round draft pick Drew Lock recovers from his sprained right thumb injury. Lock was placed on injured reserve and can return to play after the first eight weeks of the season.