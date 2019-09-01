Broncos Interested in Signing Former 5-Time Pro Bowl Receiver [Report]

The Denver Broncos could be interested in a reunion with one of their former players.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the Broncos are being linked to Demaryius Thomas, who was surprisingly cut by the New England Patriots on Saturday during roster cutdowns.

“Nearly a decade after arriving in Denver as a first-round pick, receiver Demaryius Thomas could be coming back. Per a league source, the Broncos could be bringing Thomas back to town. If it happens, Thomas will be working for a new coaching staff in a new offense. But plenty of other things will be familiar to the man who played for the Broncos until he was traded during the 2018 season to the Texans.”

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Demaryius Thomas Was a Bonafide Star in Denver

Thomas played for the Broncos from 2010 until 2018, departing as the franchise’s leader in most receiving categories, including single-season records in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns along with career playoff records for receptions and in a playoff game.

Although he wasn’t very productive last season — he caught just 59 passes for 677 yards on 11.5 yards per reception with five touchdowns while starting all 15 games he appeared in — he could add value to a young Broncos receiving corps.

Emmanuel Sanders started opposite of Thomas for five seasons and is very familiar with his former teammate. The 23-year-old Courtland Sutton also spent part of last season as Thomas’ teammate before he supplanted him as the starter.

Long story short, Sanders is the only established veteran wide receiver on the roster and Thomas would add some stability to a talented — but unproven — set of receivers.

The 31-year-old Thomas was traded to the Houston Texans in a midseason trade before tearing his Achilles in December before the conclusion of the season. Thomas had spent the past eight months on the road to recovery before finally making his preseason debut with the Patriots in the preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Thomas absolutely lit it up in his lone appearance, leading all receivers with seven catches for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

However, it wasn’t enough to convince Bill Belichick that he was deserving of a spot on the 53-man roster entering the 2019 season. With that said, sources did indicate that Thomas could be re-signed by the Patriots — meaning there would be a market for his services if the Broncos were also interested.

Don't rule out a quick return to the #Patriots for the recently cut Demaryius Thomas. Sources indicating that's desire of both sides. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 31, 2019

Broncos Would Have to Waive Player to Add Thomas

It remains to be seen who the Broncos would cut to create space for Thomas as reports are indicating they’re going to bring back another former player from the Super Bowl 50 squad — linebacker Corey Nelson — as the last man on the 53-man roster.

President of football operations John Elway confirmed during his press conference on Saturday that Nelson would visit the Broncos.

Nelson entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft selection in 2014 and totaled 104 tackles during his four seasons in Denver. He had a breakthrough season in 2016 when he racked up a career-high 67 tackles while starting five games.

We’ll keep you updated here at Heavy as soon as more information becomes available regarding the former Pro Bowler’s next NFL destination.

READ NEXT: Broncos Could Target Former Super Bowl Champion as Backup QB?