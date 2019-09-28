Antonio Brown Trashes Baker Mayfield Following Comments

It was only a matter of time before Antonio Brown returned fire at Baker Mayfield after the Cleveland Browns quarterback made some comments ripping the mercurial wide receiver for his recent behavior.

Brown shot out his response early Saturday, which is extra relevant this week as the Browns are taking on the Ravens in an AFC North battle.

“Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam,” Brown wrote.

Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam https://t.co/4Egf0Z05G2 — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

In an additional response, Brown added: “Sorry ass Chico keep rolling right you ain’t done nothing in this league the internet only place u would ever talk too or about me; you know u get beat quick slice u up some humble pie.”

Sorry ass Chico keep rolling right you ain’t done nothing in this league the internet only place u would ever talk too or about me; you know u get beat quick slice u up some humble pie https://t.co/l9uar0lwiq — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

Brown didn’t just respond directly to Mayfield. He also liked a series of tweets on Saturday night making his feelings about the former Heisman winner very clear.

One tweet slammed Mayfield for his performance against teams with winning records, while another showed a video of Baker after a loss to Georgia in college where he was told to “humble himself.”

The person who posted the video had just 13 followers, meaning that Brown was on a deep dive to find something he could get behind.

“[Baker Mayfield] you still haven’t learned a damn thing. You haven’t accomplished anything on a national level and turning out to be another overhyped Manziel. You’re not even on [Antonio Brown’s] level. #HumbleYourself”

@bakermayfield you still haven’t learned a damn thing. You haven’t accomplished anything on a national level and turning out to be another overhyped manziel. You’re not even on @AB84 level. #HumbleYourself pic.twitter.com/JFo7sGVPev — Chase Neil (@chaseneil28) September 27, 2019

Baker Mayfield vs. Antonio Brown: How it Started

Mayfield posted a photo on Friday with a caption simply saying, “Just some undersized Walk On… Keep that same energy.” It was in the comments of that post where things got interesting.

One fan ripped into Mayfield, saying: “Win football games. That speaks louder than these AB’ish style posts…”

Mayfield quickly fired back, taking aim at Brown and the crazy saga that has unfolded this season.

“You’re right,” Mayfield said. “Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off.”

Brown — a four-time All-Pro — is currently a free agent after short stints with the Patriots and Raiders that ended in dramatic fashion. After seemly retiring, Brown has said through his agent that he wants to play again. He’s currently dealing with sexual assault allegations from his former trainer Britney Taylor.

Antonio Brown Spars With Rams Safety Eric Weddle on Twitter

Mayfield is not the only player Brown has decided to spar with via social media. Earlier this week, Brown and Rams safety Eric Weddle went back and forth.

Brown tweeted, “The game need me I’m like test answers.” Weddle replied to the tweet, saying “Def dont.”

Weddle was then told by another user that he couldn’t cover Brown, to which he responded: “Dont need to. Isnt on a team.”

Brown then took aim at Weddle.

“U need some attention lil man glad I put that stuff arm in your neck in Pittsburgh u deserved it Lil Weedle,” Brown wrote.

Weddle replied: “Hahahahhaahaha. AB. When are u gonna learn that it isnt about you. Never was and never will be. Got a game to get ready for. Good luck my guy!”

The two have some history. Brown and Weddle played against each other as AFC North rivals — Weddle with the Ravens and Brown with the Steelers. Brown, who was unguardable by most of the league at his peak, pointed out he got the best of the heavily bearded safety a few times.

Some things will never change pic.twitter.com/vTveiVJ1In — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

One thing is for certain: Brown seems to have quite a bit of time on his hands and is keeping his fingers busy on Twitter without an NFL job. But if a statement from his agent Drew Rosenhaus is to be believed, there’s a chance Brown could play again this season.

“Because of the pending investigation by the NFL, I can’t say much more than what I have. It’s of course unfortunate that Antonio was released by the Patriots. We wanted very much to make that work, but we’re moving on,” Rosenhaus said on Warren Sapp’s “99 Problems” podcast. “I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL and I’ve mentioned that. I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL. Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career. That’s really where our focus is.”

READ NEXT: Baker Mayfield Has Epic Response to Rex Ryan Criticism