Browns Wide Receiver Unleashes Epic Rant Following Loss

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Damion Ratley had the game in his hands and saw it slip away against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

On a last ditch effort on fourth-and-goal, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield uncorked a fadeaway lob into the end zone that Ratley got both of his hands on. But as he hit the turf, the ball was snatched away by Rams defensive back John Johnson III, effectively ending the game.

What's amazing is that despite that crummy design, Mayfield and Ratley almost pulled off a miracle. pic.twitter.com/TwkekKvKKg — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) September 23, 2019

Ratley was none too happy with himself for letting the opportunity slip away, venting to the media after the game. Here’s the quote via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

“That’s the difference between players like Odell [who] just makes those plays when they need to be made. That’s the difference between having $18 million a year, $22 million a year and f—– what I make. I [gotta] make those plays no matter what.”

What Ratley is getting at is guys like Odell Beckham Jr. are a proven commodity and paid big money because they can make plays like that with the game on the line. Although it was a tough play, Ratley knows he has to make it if he one day wants to reach that level.

Here’s what Mayfield had to say about the Browns final play.

“Whatever happens, you have to put it up for grabs if you do not get it out immediately,” Mayfield told reporters. “They want to double No. 13 [Odell] and ended up doubling Jarvis, as well. Just at that point, just put it up and try to make a play. It is fourth down. You have to.”

Damion Ratley Stepping Into Bigger Role With Browns

It’s safe to say OBJ probably picks up the bill when the wide receivers go out for dinner. Ratley — a sixth-round pick in 2018 — will make a base salary of $570,000 this season. Beckham is set to make $16.75 million.

Due to an injury to Rashard Higgins and speedy slot Antonio Callaway being suspended, Ratley has had a bigger role in the offense than expected early on. Ratley is in his second season with the Browns after a rookie year where he collected 13 catches for 144 yards last season, appearing in 13 games.

Ratley has five catches for 67 yards through three games this season and he’s still looking for his first career touchdown. With defenses focusing on shutting down Pro Bowlers Jarvis Landry and Beckham, Ratley will have the opportunity to set career-highs this season.

Freddie Kitchens Takes Blame for Loss, Shoddy Offensive Game Plan

With the loss, the Browns dropped to 1-2 this season and clearly have a ton to work on with a tough stretch ahead against the Ravens, Seahawks and 49ers. Premier among the questions facing Cleveland is the play calling, which drew boos from the home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium at some points of the game, most notably on a bizarre fourth-and-9 draw play.

“It just didn’t work. It was a bad call,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters when asked about the draw call. Kitchens is also Cleveland’s offensive play-caller. “We’re trying to win the game and we’re on their side of the field. Bad call.”

“Just blame me,” Kitchens added. “Go write your article and say that I messed the game up. Go write your article and say that it is my fault that things are not looking like it did last year because it is.”

Mayfield was not having it when asked about the call, although he was visibly frustrated on the field with his body language.

“I know what you guys are gonna try and do is talk about the play calling,” Mayfield said. “But you know what, that’s why I said execution’s the most important thing. Whatever we have called, we have to do our job.”

The Browns will have a chance to bounce back against the Ravens next Sunday.

