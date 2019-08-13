Browns Wide Receiver Is Roasting Defenders on and off the Field [LOOK]

Rashard Higgins has had a nice training camp so far and the man known as “Hollywood” is walking around the Cleveland Browns practices with even more swagger than usual.

Higgins has shown major progress this season and has carved out a role as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Higgins and Antonio Callaway were jostling on the depth chart, but the second-year speedster received a four-game ban for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

But even before the suspension was announced, Higgins seemed to have the inside route on a bigger role in the offense this season.

Rashard Higgins Walks Red Carpet After TD, Delivers Zinger to Redskins Defender

During the Browns first preseason game, Higgins led the Browns with five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown from Baker Mayfield.

Higgins celebrated the touchdown with a strut down the red carpet, with tight end David Njoku and Mayfield laying down and pretending to snap paparazzi shots.

What was even more hilarious was Higgins social media post following the game, roasting Redskins safety Deshazor Everett.

“Ur contacts ever fall out mid play?” Higgins wrote.

Higgins has shown off some impressive chemistry with Mayfield, which goes back to last year when both were working with the second team for most of the preseason.

“I think it goes back to last year getting reps with him in camp in the second team, just building chemistry with him and being able to talk to him all the time and just knowing exactly what you are going to get out of him on every play,” Mayfield said.

There was even a bit of friendly fire at training camp from Higgins, who broke free from a defender in practice and decided to immortalize the moment on his Instagram.

“Nobody move! Lost my earrings,” he joked as the defender was laid out flat on the ground in pursuit.

Rashard Higgins in a ‘Prove It’ Year With Cleveland Browns

Higgins signed a restricted free agent tender with the Browns this offseason worth 2.025 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent next year if the Browns don’t ink him to an extension.

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has been progressively better each year with the team. He went from catching just six balls for just 77 yards his rookie season to 66 in his next two combined.

Last year, the speedy wide out caught a career high 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns.

Higgins is the team’s longest-tenured pass-catcher and was with the Browns during the dreaded 0-16 campaign of 2017.

Playing as the third option behind two Pro Bowlers will surely open up some opportunities for Higgins, who proved he can when called upon in the team’s first preseason tilt.

“Scary huh,” Higgins said. “Y’all expect us to make the plays, right? At the end of the day we play receiver, so it’s our job to make the plays.”

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Browns this week for some joint practices. The teams will face off on Saturday in a preseason matchup — the second for both teams.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Defends Sexuality Again After New Ad Photo Drops [LOOK]