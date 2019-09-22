Browns Pro Bowler Not Expected to Play Against Rams

The bad news continues to roll in for the Cleveland Browns.

Browns second-year Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward is not expected to play in against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, leaving another huge hole in a secondary that is already banged up.

Ward has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue and showed up on the injury report late in the week.

“Browns’ CB Denzel Ward, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play against the Rams, per source,” Schefter reported.

However, there was some good news, as he also noted that the Browns other starting corner — rookie Greedy Williams — is on track to play against the Rams.

Denzel Ward Will be Missed Against Rams Explosive Wide Receivers

After being selected No. 4 overall in the 2018 draft, Ward made the Pro Bowl as a rookie a season ago, establishing himself as a top corner in the league. The Ohio State product collected three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble and 36 tackles.

First-year Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks showered Ward with praise at training camp. “The No. 1 thing that stands out is the speed,” Wilks told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com. “He can run with anybody. He has the ability to cover, really, all of the best receivers we’re going to go against.” The Rams trot out one of the best wide receiver groups in the league with Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, so Ward will be missed. If Ward is out, Terrance Mitchell will likely draw the start. Mitchell was previously battling with Williams for a starting spot. T.J. Carrie will also see some increased time. Browns safety Damarious Randall has been ruled out with a concussion and Cleveland’s other starting safety, Morgan Burnett, is listed as questionable. Earlier this week, the Browns sent tight end David Njoku (wrist) and starting linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest) to the IR. Myles Garrett Fined a Fortune for Hits Against Jets

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett found his wallet a little lighter this week.

The NFL fined Garrett a total of $42,112 by the NFL for a pair of hits on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian. Garrett drew a flag for roughing the passer on one of the hits which ended Siemian’s season.

“You do not want to put anybody out for the season,” Garrett said earlier this week. “That is their job. That is something that you do not do unless you love it, and you do not want to take that away from anybody. I hope [Siemian] comes back faster and stronger than he ever has. I wish the best for him.”

Garrett leads the NFL with five sacks, but has been racking up flags. He knows he has to be better, especially wearing a “C” on his chest.

“I’m supposed to be a leader for this defense and for this team,” Garrett told reporters after the game. “So I can’t be having those negative plays affecting my team like that.”

Garrett was also fined $10,527 after a Week 1 incident when he hit Titans’ tight end Delanie Walker in the face mask with an open hand.

