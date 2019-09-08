Myles Garrett Throws Slap, Browns Offensive Lineman Ejected [WATCH]

Myles Garrett had enough of Titans tight end Delanie Walker during the second quarter on Sunday.

The massive Cleveland Browns defensive end delivered a giant slap to the face of Walker, which looked like a punch before the play was played back in slow motion.

As the CBS crew noted, Garrett was fortunate he threw the reactionary blow with an open hand or he could have risked suspension — and injury.

Punching a hemet almost never turns out good. Here’s the clip of the play and extracurriculars.

#Browns Myles Garrett was lucky not to be ejected here.pic.twitter.com/XPdPMEUwCN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 8, 2019

It was a sloppy drive in general for the Browns, which featured a trio of flags and kept the Titans drive alive. That included a neutral zone infraction that gave Tennessee a first down in the red zone, which was followed up promptly by a Derrick Henry TD run to close out an 87-yard drive. The score gave the Titans a 10-6 lead to kick off the second quarter.

Shortly after the play, Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking an opponent. Kendall Lamm entered in relief and Cleveland surrendered a safety just a few plays later on a sack of Baker Mayfield.

welp, the Browns will have to play the second half without their starting left tackle. Greg Robinson ejected for kicking Kenny Vaccaro right in the face pic.twitter.com/y324hpluQ7 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 8, 2019

The Browns had five personal fouls in the first half alone and more than 100 yards of penalties.

Garrett has his eyes set on defensive player of the year. He’s coming off a season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Rookie Greedy Williams Draws Start at Corner For Browns

After an offseason where he moved around the depth chart, Browns second-round rookie Greedy Williams wrangled a starting spot for the opener against the Titans. He beat out veteran Terrance Mitchell.

Williams had impressed in training camp, but the Browns had been shy about giving Greedy the starting spot outright. Alongside Ward — who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season — the Browns have a bright future ahead in the secondary.

At one time in the draft process, Williams projected a top 5 pick. However, the LSU standout eventually fell into the second round, where the Browns could swoop him up.

One of the major knocks on Williams in the draft was his unwillingness to make contact and tackle. However, Browns general manager John Dorsey did not sound one bit concerned about the issue following the draft.

“I have no problem with his tackling,” Dorsey said. “He’ll get you down. Corners are paid to cover.”

Myles Garrett a Renaissance Man Off the Field

Garrett is talented both on and off the field — and in very different ways.

Away from the game, Garrett is a renaissance man, with a passion for dinosaurs, anime and poetry. Garrett recently discussed his poems with The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones, revealing just how serious he is about it, saying he wants to compile it all in a book.

“I’m a perfectionist, so I want to make sure I put out the very best I can before I (submit it). I don’t want (a publisher) to look at them and go ‘Oh God, no. Let’s just publish it because of his name,’” Garrett said. “No, I want to make sure it is actually good stuff I’m putting down.”

When HBO’s Hard Knocks was in town last year for training camp, a small portion of the second episode profiled Garrett’s poetry.

“It gets me back to the real world,” he said. “This is nothing like the real world that people live in day-to-day. Go back to before this thing got so big.”

The Browns continue their season next week on the road against the New York Jets.

