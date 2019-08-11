Myles Garrett Delivers Jurassic Statement for Browns’ Season [LOOK]

Leaner, meaner and more experienced, Myles Garrett is primed for a monster season with the Cleveland Browns — and he knows it.

Garrett has been sporting an array of interesting visors during the Browns training camp and his latest was a major statement. It featured a tyrannosaurus rex looking ready to eat — much like Garrett ready to devour a quarterback.

On Instagram, the star defensive end posted photos in the visor with the famous Jurassic Park park line uttered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character Ray Arnold as the caption: “Hold onto your butts.”

Garrett’s love for dinosaurs goes back to his childhood. He has said Jurassic Park was the first movie he remembers watching and his affinity for the extinct creatures grew from there. Here’s the line he referenced in the post.

Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had one of the best responses, just sending a bunch of T-rex emoticons back.

Broncos star pass-rusher Von Miller also left a note saying, “That’s hard.”

While Garrett loves his dinos, he’s also a big anime fan. He went viral following the Browns scrimmage for wearing a visor with Dragonball Z hero Goku on it.

Myles Garrett has Defensive Player of the Year Aspirations

Every quarterback the Browns face will be holding onto their butts with Garrett on the field. The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games. He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

Garrett talked about some of his motivations heading into his third season as a pro and how he wants to be viewed when it’s all said and done.

“As the best defensive player in the league – that is the goal. That is the only way to stamp your name in the history books,” Garrett said. “If you are the best defensive player, you have to win Defensive Player of the Year. That is always the goal. If I don’t win that, it is about being a team player and taking my team to the Super Bowl.”

While the Browns offense has seen most of the attention this offseason with the addition of Beckham, Garrett has said he doesn’t mind. He has confidence in his defense.

“Defense wins championships,” Garrett told reporters. “We have seen that many times throughout the years and it is never going to change. If they can’t score the ball and we can, then we are going to win every time. We have the best of both worlds.”

Myles Garrett’s Love For Dinosaurs is Deep

The only thing Myles Garrett loves more than sacking quarterbacks — and maybe anime — is dinosaurs.

Earlier this offseason, Garrett played “Dinosaur Trivia” at Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game with three fans, who looked about as helpless as most offensive tackles trying to slow the big man down. Garrett went a swift 4-4, dropping some deep dino cuts. The trio might as well have been trying to pass block the former No. 1 overall pick.

In college, he did an interview where he broke down his favorite dinosaurs. He noted that he models his game after a velociraptor and the triceratops has “great defense.” His favorite dinosaur is the spinosaurus, which is the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever live.

However, Garrett is not just a dinosaur fan — he’s a borderline expert. In a piece by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, Dean Lomax, a paleontologist at the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Manchester in England, spoke of his relationship with the Browns defensive end and how impressed he was with Garrett’s deep knowledge.

“The main thing that’s stood out to me is that Myles has a genuine interest and fascination with paleontology. He’s not simply a dinosaur fanboy, but somebody who understands what the science is about and why it’s important,” Lomax said.

Garrett played a few reps in the Cleveland Browns preseason opener and looked impressive. He’ll have another chance to shine when the Browns take on the Colts in their second preseason game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

