Odell Beckham Calls Out Jarvis Landry With Instagram Post

The bad news has been mounting for the Cleveland Browns this week, with multiple starters either hitting injured reserve or being ruled out before the team’s prime time matchup with the high-powered Los Angeles Rams.

But two game-breakers that are still slated to be on the field against the defending NFC champs are Cleveland’s Pro Bowl pass-catchers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

The best friend duo understands that they have to make their presence felt against the stingy Rams defense if the Browns want to have a chance. Beckham verbalized the urgency in an Instagram post on Sunday morning, calling out Landry, saying: “It’s on us today champ!!! OMS.”

Beckham and Landry have gobbled up the majority of the targets from quarterback Baker Mayfield this season. OBJ leads the team with 21 targets, 13 receptions and 232 yards, including a career-long 89-yard catch and run last week against the Jets.

Landry has 7 catches on 14 targets for 99 yards.

Odell Beckham Taking Accountability For Browns Slow Offensive Start

Beckham’s big play against the Jets was tremendous, but other than that the offense has struggled. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is averaging 305 yards per game, but has tossed just two touchdowns and four interceptions.

The post by OBJ is very much a way of the two veteran receivers taking accountability for the offense’s slow start.

“I know we are not where we want to be, but the good thing is we have more games, more opportunities and more practices to come together and prove ourselves,” Beckham told reporters this week. “Just like anything else, it is really not where you start; it is where you finish. We did not get off to the best start. We managed the game and got out of there with a win. We just need to improve this week facing a very, very, very good team coming in Sunday night.”

Denzel Ward Among Browns Out Against Rams

Browns second-year Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward is not expected to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, leaving another huge hole in a secondary that is already banged up.

Ward has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue and showed up on the injury report late in the week.

“Browns’ CB Denzel Ward, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play against the Rams, per source,” Schefter reported.

Browns’ CB Denzel Ward, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play against the Rams, per source. Browns more optimistic about the status of CB Greedy Williams, who also is listed as questionable for Sunday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Safety Damarious Randall (concussion) and backup lineman Kendall Lamm (knee) are confirmed out against the Rams, as well as starters LB Christian Kirksey (chest) and TE David Njoku (wrist), who hit IR with serious injuries.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the rash of injuries during a press conference this week.

“I do not want them worried about the scoreboard. I want them to worry about how they compete every play, and we will let the score take care of itself,” Kitchens said. “I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team. I will roll with whoever is there. I think we have enough guys who are willing to go out and play well, prepare well and put everything out there for 60 minutes or however long it takes.”

