Browns Missing Entire Starting Secondary Against Rams

If the Cleveland Browns are going to beat the Los Angeles Rams, they are going to do it without their entire starting secondary.

Second-year Pro Bowl Corner Denzel Ward was reported to be out early Sunday and before kickoff it was confirmed that Greedy Williams (hamstring), strong safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and free safety Damarious Randall (concussion) would be joining him on the inactive list for the prime time game against the Rams.

With quarterback Jared Goff throwing to the likes of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, the Rams passing attack has averaged 364.5 yards this season.

Also inactive are starting lineman Chris Hubbard, backup lineman Kendall Laam and wide receiver Rashard Higgins.

The Browns announced the following players will start in place of the inactive starters on their official site.

• Damion Ratley starts at WR (Njoku)

• Justin McCray starts at RT (Hubbard)

• Mack Wilson starts at WILL (Kirksey)

• Juston Burris starts at DB (Taylor)

• T.J. Carrie starts at CB (Ward)

• Terrance Mitchell starts at CB (Williams)

• Eric Murray starts at S (Randall)

• Jermaine Whitehead starts at S (Burnett)

Freddie Kitchens talked about playing in the absence of multiple starters and didn’t make any excused.

“I do not want them worried about the scoreboard. I want them to worry about how they compete every play, and we will let the score take care of itself,” Kitchens said. “I want to play smart, I want to play fast and I want to play physical, whoever is on the team. I will roll with whoever is there. I think we have enough guys who are willing to go out and play well, prepare well and put everything out there for 60 minutes or however long it takes.”

UFC Champ Stipe Miocic Sports Browns Suit in Preparation for SNF

The love affair between the Cleveland Browns and UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic continued on Sunday as the hard-punching big man sported a suit with the Browns logo all over it. It’s clear Miocic is pumped for the Sunday night matchup — regardless of what injuries there might be.

The Brown gave tons of shout outs to Miocic when he defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 and defensive end Myles Garrett trained with him the offseason.

Browns Defensive End Hit With Huge Fines for Hits Against Jets

While the Browns secondary is ravaged by injury, the defensive line is mostly in one piece. And Myles Garrett should be moving a little quicker with a lighter wallet. The NFL fined Garrett a total of $42,112 by the NFL for a pair of hits on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian. Garrett drew a flag for roughing the passer on one of the hits which ended Siemian’s season.

“You do not want to put anybody out for the season,” Garrett said earlier this week. “That is their job. That is something that you do not do unless you love it, and you do not want to take that away from anybody. I hope [Siemian] comes back faster and stronger than he ever has. I wish the best for him.”

Garrett leads the NFL with five sacks, but has been racking up flags. He knows he has to be better, especially wearing a “C” on his chest.

“I’m supposed to be a leader for this defense and for this team,” Garrett told reporters after the game. “So I can’t be having those negative plays affecting my team like that.”

