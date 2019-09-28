Buccaneers vs. Rams Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the undefeated Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneers are just 1-2 after blowing an 18-point lead in a brutal 32-31 loss against the Giants last Sunday while the Rams have won their first three games of the season but they haven’t been particularly impressive. Can Bruce Arians and the Bucs find a way to be competitive in this game?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-0)

Sunday, September 29 at 4:05 PM ET

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Coverage: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Rams -10

Over/Under: 49

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston threw three interceptions in the 31-17 Week 1 loss against the 49ers but he has thrown for 588 yards, four touchdowns and only one interception in the last two games. The Bucs should be 2-1 right now, Winston put them in position to beat the Giants last week before rookie Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Winston has been sacked seven times in those contests though, which is concerning because they will face a defense led by two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Which version of Winston will show up? He has 62 interceptions in 59 career games and whether he is a turnover machine or not will determine if the Buccaneers have a chance to at least keep this game close.

Tampa Bay outgained New York 499-384, they had 24 first downs to 17 from New York and won the time of possession 33:12 to 26:48 but could not made plays when they needed to.

The Buccaneers are averaging 239.3 passing yards per game (20th in the NFL) and 121.7 rushing yards (8th). Tampa Bay ranks 13th with 22.7 points per game and 22nd with 25.7 points against.

Winston has passed for 782 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions, Ronald Jones has 164 rushing yards on 31 carries and Mike Evans has 14 receptions for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Lavonte David has 23 tackles and Shaquil Barrett has eight sacks.

Los Angeles Rams

Safety John Johnson III intercepted a Baker Mayfield fourth-down pass with 27 seconds to play as the Rams escaped Cleveland with a 20-13 win against a Browns team that missed their entire starting secondary. Jared Goff completed 24 of 38 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions and Cooper Kupp had a career-high 11 receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles outgained Cleveland 344-270, they had 20 first downs to 18 from Cleveland despite losing the time of possession 31:37 to 28:23.

The Rams are averaging 234.0 passing yards (23rd in the NFL) and 123.7 rushing yards (7th). Los Angeles ranks 9th with 25.7 points per game and 6th with 16.3 points against.

Goff has passed for 737 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, Todd Gurley has 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 44 carries and Cooper Kupp has 23 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Cory Littleton has 26 tackles and Clay Matthews has four sacks.

Trends and Prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are:

5-0-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight up loss

20-8-1 ATS in their last 29 games after allowing more than 350 total yards in their previous game

3-0-1 ATS in their last four road games

3-1-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

3-1-1 ATS in their last five games after accumulating more than 250 passing yards in their previous game

The Los Angeles Rams are:

4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 home games against a team with a losing road record

The Rams have a deep offense and a stout defense that can make plays but I will not lay so many points. This is a perfect spot for the Buccaneers to get the cover. Jameis Winston’s potential turnovers can be costly but Mike Evans and Chris Godwin can put up numbers and Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston, Vita Vea, and others have thrived stopping the run.

Pick: Buccaneers +10

