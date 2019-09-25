Chiefs vs. Lions Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two undefeated teams clash in Detroit when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs remained unbeaten after beating the Ravens 33-28 at home last Sunday in a contest that went Over the projected total while the Lions overcome the Eagles 27-24 on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City leads the all-time series 8-5, including a 45-10 beatdown at home in the last meeting on November 1, 2015.

Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) vs. Detroit Lions (2-0-1)

Sunday, September 29 at 1:00 PM ET

Ford Field

Coverage: FOX

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by Jazz Sports

Chiefs -6.5 vs. Lions

Over/Under: 54.5

Kansas City Chiefs

“All you gotta do is believe in yourself, believe in your teammates, and go play Chiefs football!” pic.twitter.com/sp7opWZwHf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 25, 2019

Patrick Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns against the Ravens. He now has 13 games of at least 300 passing yards, breaking Kurt Warner’s record for most in the first 20 games of a career.

Wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman had touchdown catches, stepping up for the injured Tyreek Hill and LeSean McCoy and Darrell Williams combined for 116 yards rushing and a score in place of injured running back Damien Williams. Cam Erving, who filled in for left tackle Eric Fisher, helped limit the Ravens to a single sack.

Kansas City outgained Baltimore 503-452, they had 27 first downs to 29 from Baltimore and lost the time of possession 32:44 to 27:16 but made plays when they needed to.

The Chiefs lead the league with 392.3 passing yards per game and they’re averaging 94.7 rushing yards (22nd). Kansas City ranks 3rd with 33.7 points per game and 24th with 21.3 points against.

Mahomes has passed for 1,195 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions, LeSean McCoy has 158 rushing yards and one touchdown on 29 carries and Sammy Watkins has 20 receptions for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Kendall Fuller has 21 tackles and Emmanuel Ogbah has 2.5 sacks.

Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown, Marvin Jones caught six passes for 101 yards and one touchdown and Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score to help the Lions upset the Eagles 27-24 last Sunday as 5-point road underdogs.

Philadelphia outgained Detroit 373-287, they had 22 first downs to 16 from Detroit and won the time of possession 32:18 to 27:42 and they had their opportunities but just couldn’t make plays when they needed to.

The Lions are averaging 269.0 passing yards (11th in the NFL) and 98.7 rushing yards (18th). Detroit ranks 12th with 22.3 points per game and 23rd with 20.3 points against. Matthew Stafford has passed for 831 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, Kerryon Johnson has 126 rushing yards and one touchdown on 48 carries and Marvin Jones Jr. has 15 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown. Tracy Walker has 24 tackles and Devon Kennard has three sacks.

Trends and Prediction

The Over is:

6-0 in Kansas City’s last six games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game

16-5 in Kansas City’s last 21 road games

8-3 in Kansas City’s last 11 games overall

6-2 in Detroit’s last eight games in September

7-3 in Detroit’s last 10 home games against a team with a winning road record

6-0 in the last six meetings

The Chiefs have an explosive offense but their defense hasn’t proven that they can stop anyone and the Lions have enough firepower to contribute to what should be a shootout in Detroit.

Pick: Over 54.5

READ NEXT: Arizona State vs. California Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick