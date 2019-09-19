Ravens vs. Chiefs Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two undefeated AFC teams clash when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in one of the most intriguing games of the week.

The Ravens crushed the Dolphins and took care of the Cardinals last week while the Chiefs beat the Jaguars and Raiders comfortably. These two teams met on December 9 and the Chiefs won 27-24 at home in overtime.

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Sunday, September 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Arrowhead Stadium

Coverage: CBS

Ravens vs. Chiefs -6

Over/Under: 52.5

Baltimore Ravens

“It’s Ravens versus Chiefs. I don’t really look at it like I’m competing against him." Lamar Jackson isn't buying into the hype of the matchup.

Lamar Jackson completed 24 of 37 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 120 yards on 16 carries to help the Ravens beat the Cardinals 23-17 last Sunday. Mark Ingram ran for 47 yards on 13 carries and Mark Andrews caught eight passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

The Ravens outgained the Cardinals 440-349, they had 26 first downs to Arizona’s 15 and won the time of possession 37:38 to 22:22. This game will tell us if the Ravens are 2-0 because they faced two weak opponents to start the NFL season or if they have to be considered contenders in the AFC.

Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill suffered a collarbone injury early in the 40-26 win against the Jaguars in Week 1 when defensive back Jalen Ramsey hit him out of bounds and he will miss around six weeks but the Chiefs still have an explosive offense with Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce, Damien Williams, LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman and they have to be considered serious threats to go far in the playoffs and possibly win the Super Bowl.

Mahomes completed 30 of 44 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns in last Sunday’s 28-10 win against the Raiders and Demarcus Robinson stepped up for Hill, catching six passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy are questionable against the Ravens though, Williams was completely out of Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury and McCoy was limited with an ankle injury. If either player is out, rookie Darwin Thompson will have more carries.

Trends and Prediction

The Over is:

8-3 in Baltimore’s last 11 road games against a team with a winning home record

5-2 in Baltimore’s last seven games against AFC opponents

6-0 in Kansas City’s last six games after accumulating more than 350 total yards in their previous game

7-3 in Kansas City’s last 10 games overall

This is a high total but the Chiefs can get their points against the Ravens, even if Williams and/or McCoy don’t play. The Chiefs are obviously not the Dolphins or Cardinals, this will be a big test for the Ravens and Mahomes can drop bombs perfectly and shred their secondary.

Mahomes can unleash an aerial barrage and Jackson has talented weapons like rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. Brown already has two touchdowns this season and Boykin can also help their aerial attack. The Chiefs are allowing 18.0 points per game after facing the Jaguars and Raiders, two teams with weak offenses and the Ravens can keep up with them.

Pick: Over 52.5

