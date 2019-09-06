Tyreek Hill Agrees to Contract Extension with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs just checked a huge priority off of their list. Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million contract extension, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Hill will get $35 million in guaranteed money.

The #Chiefs and WR Tyreek Hill have agreed to terms on 3-year, $54M contract extension that puts him among the highest paid at his position, sources say. After an up-and-down offseason, KC and Hill make it clear they are sticking together. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 6, 2019

This extension puts Hill among the league’s highest paid receivers. This was a priority for the Chiefs since March. The Chiefs and Hill were discussing a record breaking contract extension before the news came out about Hill and Crystal Espinal. Those talks were put on hold when an audio recording came out of Hill. Just two days before the season opener in Jacksonville, the two sides come to a deal and it is a big weight off the shoulders of both sides.

Hill’s Career in KC

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Little did they know that they were selecting their No. 1 wide receiver for years to come. Hill was the first player drafted out of West Alabama since 1974.

In his first three years in Kansas City, Hill has quickly climbed the ranks of the league’s best receivers. He has finished with at least 1,100 yards in each of the last two seasons. In 2018, Hill had 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. Paired with reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, Hill is unstoppable. He is the fastest wide receiver in the league and proved last season that he can take the top off a defense at will.

Heading into the offseason, the Chiefs made it clear that signing Hill was one of their main priorities, along with signing defensive lineman Chris Jones. Hill gets a deal done just in time for week one of the 2019 season. When the Chiefs take the field against the Jaguars in week one, they will have their full arsenal of offensive weapons against a tough Jacksonville defense. Jags’ cornerback Jalen Ramsey referred to Hill as a return specialist last season. Hill will have a chance to get the better of Ramsey this weekend and now has a brand new contract.

What Put Contract Talks on Hold?

The biggest news coming out of Chiefs camp took place before the players took the field for the first time. Hill was forced to wait on a decision by the NFL on whether or not he would be suspended.

Hill was dismissed from team activities in April when a recording came out of him and Espinal discussing alleged domestic abuse accusations. Hill met with the league over the course of months to try and resolve the issue. In the end, the league decided not to discipline Hill and he was able to return to the team immediately.

Before all of this came to light, the Chiefs and Hill were discussing a deal that would make him the highest paid receiver of all-time. Even though he did not reach that level, Hill agreed to stay in Kansas City and play on one of the best offenses in football for three more years. The Chiefs are true Super Bowl contenders. Having Hill on the field healthy and happy can go a long way in them achieving their ultimate goal.