Tyreek Hill Fantasy Outlook: When to Draft Chiefs WR

The Kansas City Chiefs will have many offensive players drafted in the early rounds of fantasy football. In most leagues, Tyreek Hill will be one of those players.

Hill had a busy offseason meeting with the NFL trying to avoid a suspension after an alleged domestic violence incident. The league decided not to discipline Hill and he returned to the Chiefs right when training camp was about to begin. He has made it through camp healthy and will once again enter the season as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Projections: Outlook & Preview

Hill is entering his fourth year as a Chief. Before his off-the-field drama, the Chiefs were willing to discuss a record breaking contract extension. Those talks have been put on hold, but there is no reason to believe that Hill and the Chiefs will have a break up.

The West Alabama product eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark for the second straight season in 2018, but it was a true breakout season. Hill finished last season with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception. Hill finished with 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons with two different quarterbacks, but Patrick Mahomes is more of Hill’s style.

saving fantasy teams across America , thank us later ✌🏿✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/JQO0SUotqZ — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 30, 2019

“It’s going to be awesome to welcome him back and bring him back with the guys and get to work,” said Mahomes on Hill returning to the team.

Mahomes and Hill had a connection from the first time they stepped on the field. They both are dynamic players who can make plays when it looks like there is nothing there. This season will be no different. Hill is healthy and ready to go out and earn his future contract extension.

When to Draft Tyreek Hill in 2019 Fantasy Football

Hill finished as the top fantasy receiver in 2018. He got it done in many ways and it showed on the fantasy scoreboards. Heading into 2019, Hill will once again be one of the top wide receivers.

“So we’re comfortable with Tyreek coming back here. We look forward to bringing him back here and having an opportunity to get back to doing what he loves to do,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in a July interview.

The Chiefs are definitely going to use Hill, there is no doubt about that. If you have a late first-round pick, Hill might be an option. He is a late first-round pick in bigger formats and will fall into the second round in smaller leagues. This is just how fantasy football is now. Running backs are held to the highest standard with wide receivers close behind. Quarterbacks are starting to fall in drafts.

Hill could be the second or third wide receiver taken. DeAndre Hopkins is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver heading into the season. After Hopkins is off the board, teams will set sights on Hill or Michael Thomas. Once all of the big running backs are off the board, it might be beneficial to grab one of the top receivers. In all formats, this is certainly Hill.