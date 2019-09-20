Tyreek Hill Posts Thank You Message to Chiefs’ Fans on Twitter

It is hard to find a better fan base in all of sports than the fans who root for the Kansas City Chiefs. The passion and loyalty rears its head whenever the Chiefs play in Arrowhead Stadium. The players feed off that when they are on the field but they also acknowledge it off the field.

Tyreek Hill posted a video on Twitter thanking Chiefs’ fans for their support during his injury. Hill suffered a shoulder injury that will sideline him for at least a month. Even when rehabbing, the star receiver recognizes the city he plays for.

“I’m very thankful for being in a great city like Kansas City, because there ain’t no fans like Kansas City fans, I promise you that. We’ve got the greatest fans in the world,” Hill said in his Twitter video.

The Chiefs went 7-1 at home last season. They are preparing to play their home opener on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and players are starting to get hyped up to play in front of their fans.

“So y’all keep doing y’all thing. Y’all keep showing up, because we need y’all. I promise you, you all are more important than what you think you are. We love you,” Hill said. “I’m telling you this right now, every guy wants to make a big play because we want to hear you guys scream. Every guy wants to take it 70 yards, I promise you that.”

Hill ended with “it’s time to chop some wood, baby and go win a Super Bowl.”

That is the ultimate goal that has eluded the Chiefs over the past several seasons. This is yet another year where the Chiefs are serious contenders to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City thank you so much for the support !!! I love you so much ✌🏿❤️https://t.co/mpAJgCCHI7 pic.twitter.com/3FUhTo2Dpk — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 17, 2019

Hill Injury Update

After a monster year in 2018, Hill and the Chiefs agreed to a three-year contract extension. He finished with 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Hill was nearing a record setting contract before his messy offseason began.

When Hill took the field in Week 1, he caught two passes for 16 yards before leaving with an injury. The initial diagnosis was that Hill would miss 4-6 weeks. He has already missed one game and will not play against the Ravens.

The Chiefs thought this injury would be week-to-week. They were hopeful to get their No. 1 receiver back after four weeks. Dr. Jesse Morse gave his professional opinion on the situation.

People are asking me about #Chiefs Tyreek Hill’s Injury & if he can suit up soon. Look at this picture. These are all the IMPORTANT structures behind the bone he broke/dislocated. Scary. Best case scenario IMO = 6 weeks. Maybe IR to return. @TheFantasyDRS pic.twitter.com/APGdtNTFRw — Dr. Jesse Morse (@DrJesseMorse) September 9, 2019

Morse believes that this injury will cause Hill to miss a minimum of six weeks, if not more. This is different than what the Chiefs initially thought so the reports have been conflicting.

At the end of the day, it will all come down to when Hill feels like he is back to 100%. Until then, the Chiefs’ offense will be just fine led by Patrick Mahomes. The reigning MVP is looking like he could be a repeat candidate so far in 2019. The Chiefs have scored 40 points in each of their first two games. They will look to keep that trend going as they return home.

