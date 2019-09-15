Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes Explode for Huge Second Quarter

No Tyreek Hill, no problem for Patrick Mahomes. After receiving word throughout the week that their No. 1 receiver is going to be out at least a month, the Kansas City Chiefs exploded in the first half against the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs fell behind 10-0 in this game when Derek Carr found Tyrell Williams in the back of the end zone. Carr became the Raiders’ all-time passing leader in this game and the crowd was rallying behind their hometown team. It was only a matter of time before the Chiefs offense got going.

Patrick Mahomes Turns in Big Second Quarter

Mahomes completed 18 of 26 passes in the first half for 313 yards and four touchdowns. Yes, in the first half. There is still 30 more minutes of football to be played. He had 278 passing yards in the second quarter which is the second-most yards in any quarter by a quarterback over the past 40 seasons.

The scoring got started when Mahomes found Demarcus Robinson for a 44-yard touchdown. This was the play that got the ball rolling. These two connected again before halftime. Robinson had five catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Mecole Hardman scored his first NFL touchdown on a long pass from Mahomes. Travis Kelce also got in on the action scoring from 27 yards out.

The Chiefs held a 28-10 lead heading into the locker room. Their offense is explosive and they are poised to score 40 points for the second straight week. Mahomes was the MVP of the 2018 season and in his second year as a starter, he is looking for MVP No. 2. Through a game and a half, Mahomes has seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Chiefs’ Receivers Step Up in Hill’s Absence

Hill signed a three-year contract extension two days before the Chiefs Week 1 game. He is one of the best weapons in the league using his speed and explosiveness to take the top off opposing defenses. When he went down in the team’s first game, it was a huge loss.

The Chiefs learned this week that Hill will be forced to miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury. Standing on the sideline in Oakland with a sling, Hill is watching a show being put on by his fellow receivers.

Last week it was Sammy Watkins, this week it is Robinson and Hardman. There are not many games where the Chiefs are going to struggle to score points. Whether they are home or on the road, their offense is present.

Despite losing Hill, this offense is still extremely explosive. With Andy Reid on the sideline and Mahomes under center, they are going to make life difficult for any defense that they play. When it is time for Hill to return, he will return to his No. 1 role, but the Chiefs are learning that they have talent beyond their speedster. Through a game and a half, the Chiefs are looking unstoppable.

Kansas City hopes to ride their offense to the Super Bowl after being eliminated one game before the big dance.