Tyreek Hill Leads Effort in Recruitment of Jalen Ramsey via Twitter

Tyreek Hill is sidelined with a shoulder injury but this does not mean his involvement with the Kansas City Chiefs is missing. The star receiver has begun recruiting another star player to the team via Twitter.

On Monday, news broke that Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has requested a trade from the team. This request came following a heated exchange between Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone during a 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans. While this is different than a player being a free agent because he cannot choose where he wants to go, that will not stop players from persuading the No. 1 corner to want to play for their team.

Hill and Ramsey have a history. Last season, Ramsey referred to Hill as a return specialist, downplaying his ability as a wide receiver. In Week 1, it was Ramsey that delivered the hit to Hill that would eventually sideline him for 4-6 weeks. The two have made peace with what happened and it does not mean that Hill would not want to see Ramsey in the Chiefs’ secondary.

The Chiefs’ best receiver was not the only member of the team that took to Twitter to reach out to Ramsey.

Tyrann Mathieu took it one step further and tweeted as Ramsey and his agent David Mulugheta. This is a clear sign that the team wants Ramsey as their top corner.

No Deal is Close…Yet

The Jaguars know that they have to trade Ramsey. When one of the star players on the team gets into it with the head coach during a game, it is time to cut ties. The question remains where will he go. Jacksonville could decide that they do not want to send Ramsey to one of the best teams in the AFC.

For the Chiefs, it makes all the sense in the world. They are weak at corner and Ramsey would help immensely. They could send a first-round pick with no backlash because they will be picking near the bottom of the first round.

On Tuesday, Ramsey told reporters: “Right now I’m still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This is something that Ramsey has to say given that he is still in town and could suit up for the Jaguars on Sunday.

The truth always finds a way to come out with the two-time Pro Bowler. Ramsey also said: “I think everybody knows what’s up,” according to Phillip Heilman, the Jaguars’ beat writer for the Athletic. This is a more telling statement.

There are teams interested in trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. This is what I am told has been offered so far: a 1st in 2020 & 5th in 2021 from an NFC Team and a 1st in 2020 & a player from an AFC Team — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 17, 2019

Teams are definitely going to be interested. The Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys are among teams that have been linked to Ramsey. The Houston Texans have also been listed as a perfect fit for Ramsey. The star power in Houston is high and Ramsey would only add to that.

Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jamal Adams recently unfollowed the New York Jets on Instagram. There is plenty of early season drama on NFL defenses and Ramsey is at the top of that list.