Cowboys Zeroing in on ‘Rare’ Deal with Dak Prescott

“Unique” is one way to characterize Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s preference toward a contract extension, which he should sign at some point this season.

“Rare” is one way to describe its projected monetary value.

And that’s how Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones recently put it when discussing ongoing and oft-stalled negotiations between the team and its franchise quarterback — negotiations in which “there’s not a big difference” separating the sides.

“We’re already up there in rare air in terms of where the money is,” Jones said on Schein on Sports, via Pro Football Talk.

At last check, prior to Dallas’ Week 2 victory over Washington, Prescott’s camp reportedly “reached an impasse” with the club, and the fourth-year signal-caller is now stumping for a lucrative short-term megadeal rather than the multi-year extensions other Cowboys stars have inked this offseason.

“My understanding is these Dak Prescott extension talks which Jerry Jones termed imminent just a week ago have reached a little bit of an impasse,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Sunday. “It doesn’t seem like things will happen for the foreseeable future. Obviously that could change but that is the read right now. …

“The Cowboys have signed a lot of their key players to really long-term deals. Zeke Elliott the latest all their offensive lineman are on long long-term deals. But then look at the recent deals quarterbacks have done. Four-year extension for [Rams QB] Jared Goff. Four-year extension for [Eagles QB] Carson Wentz. It would make a lot of sense if Dak is holding out for some of those shorter term deals to cash in at a sooner time.”

Prescott followed a literal perfect opening day with another sterling effort against the Redskins, completing 26-of-30 passes for 269 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 31-21 Dallas victory. He’s tied for first among all NFL QBs in TD passes (7) and ranks third in passing yards (674) through two games.

The expectation is that Prescott will eclipse the $110 million in guarantees Goff recently received from Los Angeles. The expectation doesn’t align with Jones’ reality. Yet.

“I wouldn’t say it’s fair to say that,” he said, per PFT. “Any time you get in that top-five area, you think a lot of somebody.”

Jerry Remains Confident

The Cowboys’ owner might have jumped the gun by declaring Dak’s contract “imminent,” but he’s nonetheless resolved him to an agreement, one that will get done and keep Prescott in Frisco for the long haul.

“I know that they want to basically make this as thorough, I’ll use that word, or they don’t want to leave a stone unturned, and ‘they’ being, not Dak, his team, you must call it, which is his agents and the people that advise him,” Jones said Tuesday on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan, per PFT. “No, it doesn’t surprise me [that it’s not done yet]. It doesn’t bother me a bit. I look at Dak long-term and this is a short-term thing. It obviously doesn’t affect him playing football not to have an extension. So, all of that is a good thing.”

