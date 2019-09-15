Dak Prescott ‘Holding Out’ for Unique Contract from Cowboys: Report

Just a week ago, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones termed the long-discussed Dak Prescott contract extension “imminent.” A day later, his son, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones, walked back the remark, saying it’ll “continue to progress” between the team and its franchise field general.

The latter, it turns out, had a better read on the situation.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, prior to Dallas’ Week 2 game at Washington, that talks have “reached an impasse” and no agreement is expected “for the foreseeable future.”

Rapoport explained that Prescott may be “holding out” for a lucrative short-term megadeal rather than the multi-year extension other Cowboys stars have signed this offseason.

“My understanding is these Dak Prescott extension talks which Jerry Jones termed imminent just a week ago have reached a little bit of an impasse,” he said, per NFL.com. “It doesn’t seem like things will happen for the foreseeable future. Obviously that could change but that is the read right now. …

“The Cowboys have signed a lot of their key players to really long-term deals. Zeke Elliott the latest all their offensive lineman are on long long-term deals. But then look at the recent deals quarterbacks have done. Four-year extension for [Rams QB] Jared Goff. Four-year extension for [Eagles QB] Carson Wentz. It would make a lot of sense if Dak is holding out for some of those shorter term deals to cash in at a sooner time.”

Rapoport’s report echoes that of Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, who floated earlier this week that negotiations have “slowed slightly,” countering the recent optimism of Jones, who’s spoken as if a deal with Dak was done.

“Oh, yes, I do know that we’ll get it done,” he said after last Sunday’s blowout win. “It would probably be fair to say it’ll be done on an imminent basis. Imminent. … What’s imminent? Well, days. Days. Or something like that.”

Minutes turned into hours, hours into days, as Prescott and the Cowboys hadn’t come to terms on a potentially record-setting contract that should include more than $100 million in guarantees. Jones’ confidence gave way to reality — the reality that QB deals are particularly tricky to close.

Jones’ comments prompted something of a public retraction from Stephen Jones: “(Jerry) has different meanings for different words. … (Hopefully) we’ll put this in the rearview mirror sooner than later,” he clarified Monday.

Addressing the media after Thursday’s practice, Prescott, the two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller who set an opening day franchise record with 405 passing yards in Week 1, shrugged off contract questions, insisting “it’ll get done in due time.”

“I’m focused on the Redskins. After that, I’ll be focused on the next opponent,” Prescott said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I have a great team, great agents that are handling that. My focus is all on this team.”

Inactives vs. Redskins

As expected, Prescott will not have concussed slot wide receiver Tavon Austin in the lineup. But he otherwise has his full complement of weapons, including No. 3 WR Randall Cobb, who’s battling a minor rib injury.

There are no surprises among the Cowboys’ seven inactive players: DE Taco Charlton, OL Adam Redmond and Brandon Knight, DL Trysten Hill, S Donovan Wilson, LB Luke Gifford, and Austin.

