Daniel Jones Fantasy: Start or Sit Giants QB in Week 4?

While many likely expected the New York Giants offense would be slightly more explosive following a quarterback change, what they did in Week 3 was beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.

Rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones took the league by storm in his first career NFL start. Lighting up the scoreboard and racking up the fantasy points all while gathering New York’s first win of the season.

Can the quarterback keep his stellar play going in Week 4 vs. the division rival Washington Redskins? Let’s take a look.

Daniel Jones Fantasy Outlook vs. Washington Redskins

Daniel Jones didn’t just look like he belonged in Week 3, the former Duke Blue Devil looked like one of the best players on the football field last Sunday.

Leading his team all the way back from 18-points down, Jones showed us a lot of what we saw from him in the preseason. Accurate and precise passing, with the mobility to move the pocket and escape if necessary. Most importantly, New York opened their offense unlike we’ve seen in a number of years. Now, part of that could be due to the loss of Saquon Barkley, but the other part could be due to the belief they have in Jones’ ability. Jones spread the ball around, helping Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard each top 100-yards receiving. The Giants’ new starting quarterback finished the week as the second-highest scoring fantasy QB in football with 34.24 points.

While it’s important not to get carried away after just one start, there was tons to like from the QB vs. Tampa Bay, and Week 4 may give even more ammo to the Jones hype train.

Speaking of trains, The Washington Redskins are a wreck of one. They are winless through the first three weeks of the season, they were embarrassed on national TV in Week 3, and their coach’s hotseat is boiling with whispers screams of his firing being imminent.

In terms of fantasy, Jones owners couldn’t ask for a better situation. Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky had been abysmal this season prior to facing off with the ‘Skins last Monday, averaging less than eight fantasy points per game. Washington proceeded to allow Trubisky to account for three touchdowns and 20+ fantasy points.

Week 3 was no outlier for the Redskins defense, but rather a trend. They have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season. Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, and Trubisky, the three QBs that Washington has faced off with this season, averaged nearly 25 fantasy points against them.

We touched on Jones’ ability to make plays with his legs earlier, as is evident by his two rushing scores a week ago. Jones will have a chance to flash his wheels once again this coming week. Washington’s defense allowed Dak Prescott to average nearly 14 yards per rushing attempt against them for a total of 69 yards.

Should You Start or Sit Daniel Jones in Week 4?

While you may not get the near 35-point outing from Jones you did a week ago, he’s still a viable option in Week 4. Washington is ready to blow up everything and start from scratch, Jones may be the driving force that pushes Dan Snyder’s hand.

Start Daniel Jones as a low-end QB1 on Sunday vs. Washington.

