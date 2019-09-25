Fantasy Football Week 4 QB Rankings: Is Daniel Jones a Must-Start?

Here’s Danny! New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, or as your cousin Rocco from New York calls him, Danny Dimes, shocked the NFL world last Sunday.

In his first NFL start, Jones led an 18-point comeback to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-31 in Week 3. Ever the more impressive is that Jones accomplished this tall feat without Saquon Barkley, arguably the most talented player in all of football, at his disposal.

Can Jones continue to climb the ranks of fantasy stardom while simultaneously winning the hearts of Giants faithful? All without Barkley in the lineup? Let’s find out in our Week 4 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Dak Prescott – 23.54 pts. (QB7) Josh Allen – 19.32 pts. (QB16)

Daniel Jones vs. WAS

That’s right, we’re all in on Danny boy, well at least for this week. Jones was extremely impressive in his first NFL start. The rookie showed great poise vs. Tampa, as much of what Jones put on tape during the preseason trickled down to the regular season. He displayed excellent touch and anticipation on his passes throughout the majority of the game. Plus, Jones’ ability to extend plays with his feet is an added wrinkle within the Giants offense that we haven’t seen in 15+ years, and one that will be needed in a Saquon-less Giants offense.

Jones finished with 34.24 fantasy points vs. the Bucs, second-most by any quarterback for Week 3. Jones will look to continue his stellar play vs. a struggling Washington Redskins defense.

The ‘Skins have allowed an average of 24+ fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. That includes a Monday night showing where Mitchell Trubisky, yes Mitchell Trubisky, torched them for three touchdowns.

Philip Rivers at MIA

This one’s pretty self-explanatory on the surface. Philip Rivers equals good, Miami Dolphins defense equals bad. Like, really bad. No quarterbacks to face off against Miami this season have finished outside the top-seven weekly scorers at their position.

Rivers hasn’t been his usual phenomenal self this season, currently sitting as a QB2 in all fantasy formats at the moment based on points. However, Rivers will look to throw his name in the hat of elites once again, starting Sunday vs. the ‘Phins.

Miami has allowed nearly 30 fantasy points per game, and more than three touchdown passes to opposing quarterbacks through the first three weeks of the season. Rivers has averaged 38+ pass attempts this year, including a season-high 46 just one week ago.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Baker Mayfield – 10.70 pts. (QB29) Jared Goff – 16.60 pts. (QB21)

Josh Allen vs. NE

Allen, who has occupied the Better Than Usual category for two weeks straight, drops to our Worse Than this week. Allen’s figurative fall from grace has nothing to do with his performance of late. In fact, Allen has been brilliant thus far this year. As things currently stand, Allen is firmly entrenched as QB1, producing the ninth most fantasy points by a quarterback through three weeks.

However, Allen’s matchup this week would give pause to fantasy owners regardless of who’s locked in at their QB position. The New England Patriots have allowed a mind-boggling average of just 5.9 fantasy points to opposing signal-callers this season. The Pats defense has surrendered an average of less than 163 passing yards per game, and a total of, count them, ZERO touchdowns through the air.

Carson Wentz at GB

Wentz has been solid this season in fantasy terms, putting up an average of more than 22 points through three games. Wentz will also likely be getting arguably his favorite wideout back in the lineup this week. Receiver Alshon Jeffery practiced in full on Monday and seems primed to take the field on Thursday. So why would we be down on Wentz?

The Green Bay Packers defense has asserted themselves as an elite unit through the early parts of 2019. The Packers are just behind the Patriots in nearly every statistical category, including fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. QBs facing off with the Pack have averaged just 8.71 fantasy points this season.

Week 4 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

POS Keys: QB1 l QB2 l QB3

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough