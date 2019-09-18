Darwin Thompson Fantasy: Will Chiefs Rookie See an Increased Role Due to Injuries?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0. The offense is scoring at will and all is well. That is, if you are not a running back on the team. Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy are both battling injuries that leaves their Week 3 status up in the air.

Williams left the Chiefs’ win over the Oakland Raiders with a knee injury. He did not return to the game and has not yet practiced this week. In the same game, McCoy suffered an ankle injury that had him sidelined. Both runners can be listed as questionable.

As of now, McCoy seems to have a better chance to play than Williams does. If one of them is forced to miss this game, or both, there will be a huge opportunity for backups to fill the role. In comes Darwin Thompson.

Darwin Thompson Fantasy Outlook

Once upon a time, Thompson was viewed as one of the biggest fantasy sleepers in the offseason. A sixth-round pick out of Utah State, Thompson impressed with his speed and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He drew comparisons to Tarik Cohen due to his size and skillset.

Thompson has not played much this season. He has just one carry for one yard and one catch for three yards. The rookie’s fantasy value went immediately down when the Chiefs decided to sign McCoy after he was released from Buffalo.

There is not much to judge Thompson on in fantasy but the Chiefs’ system has to be brought up. Whether it was Jamaal Charles, Kareem Hunt or Williams and McCoy, Kansas City is a team that likes to get their backs involved. If Thompson was forced to step into an increased role, he would get the ball as if he has been the starter for weeks.

Andy Reid said that he feels “comfortable” with Thompson getting an increased role if he does a better job pass blocking.

Is Darwin Thompson an Option to Start in Week 3?

McCoy will most likely try to give it a go on Sunday but his injury was bad enough to where he had to go get an MRI. There was no damage shown to his ankle. The fact that Williams did not return against the Raiders and has not practiced all week is telling.

This is the chance that Thompson and his fantasy owners have been waiting for. He has an impressive preseason where he flashed all of his skills. If you have Thompson on your bench, this is the week to play him. Neither McCoy or Williams will be announced as out until the weekend. If they are forced to miss, owners must take advantage of any production they can get.

The Chiefs will not miss a beat. No matter who is carrying the ball or being a receiver out of the backfield, they will succeed because of the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. With him under center and Reid running the offense, Thompson could be in for a breakout game if he gets the chance.