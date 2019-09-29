Dont’a Hightower Among Patriots’ Inactives Against Buffalo

The New England Patriots will be without one of their top defensive players and pass rushers against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who tweaked his shoulder last week against the New York Jets, is listed as inactive against Buffalo, leaving a big hole in the New England defensive front.

Hightower started last week against the Jets, recording three tackles, two QB hits, and 0.5 sack. He has long been one of New England’s most effective pass rushers and has been successful in containing some of the league’s best dual-threat quarterbacks.

Without Hightower at their disposal, responsibility for setting the edge falls into the hands of defensive ends Deatrich Wise and Chase Winovich while giving Shilique Calhoun an opportunity for extended snaps.

No Hightower, No Problem?

The news of Hightower being out for Sunday is positive for Buffalo. The Bills are a big running team with a few talented backs at their disposal. Not to mention Josh Allen his extremely adept at rolling out and making option runs.

The Patriots have struggled to contain dual-threat quarterbacks in the past, but have the necessary tools to replace Hightower’s production. Kyle Van Noy has slowly become New England’s top linebacker while guys like Chase Winovich and Adam Butler have improved in their pursuit of the quarterback in the backfield.

Without Hightower, the Patriots will just need to work harder at setting the edge up front. Good news for New England, defensive end Michael Bennett, who was questionable this week, is active for Sunday’s game and can also work effectively on the pass rush.

That hasn’t stopped pundits from taking the Bills in this one, given their ability to run the ball well and wear down opposing defenses. Michael Vick, one of the league’s best dual-threat quarterbacks ever, has taken Buffalo in this one because of Josh Allen and the Buffalo red-zone offense.

You heard it here first: @MichaelVick is picking the @BuffaloBills to stay undefeated after beating the Patriots today! pic.twitter.com/8n2KzLKMXG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 29, 2019

Other Notable Inactives

Offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch will miss his second straight game since being signed by the Patriots. He was out last week after a hamstring injury in practice kept him limited.

There was concern tackle Marshall Newhouse would also be out after an illness forced him to miss two practices this week. But Newhouse appears good to go, a positive for the Patriots. Benenoch and fellow tackle Korey Cunningham are both inactive, meaning New England only has two offensive tackles active for Week 4 after both had been limited by ailments over the past week.

Rookies Damien Harris, Joejuan Williams, and Byron Cowart are all inactive as well. Rounding out the list of seven players is newly-signed quarterback Cody Kessler, who was anticipated to be inactive for the game.

Gunner Olszewski and Matt LaCosse, who were both also listed as questionable, will suit up for the Patriots giving them other options in the passing game. It is just the second time LaCosse will play this year.

