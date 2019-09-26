Eagles Announce Inactives, Update Status for Alshon Jeffery, Corey Clement

The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in a must-win game in Week 4. Luckily, they will have the services of two stars from their Super Bowl-winning team on the active roster.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and running back Corey Clement headed up the list of big names ready to go Thursday night in Green Bay. Jeffery had been expected to play after practicing for two straight days. He is nursing his way back to health from a calf injury sustained in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Clement returns to the lineup after sitting out for two weeks with a shoulder injury. He hurt himself on the opening kickoff against the Falcons. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld and rookie pass-rusher Shareef Miller were among the notable inactives, along with DeSean Jackson, Tim Jernigan and Ronald Darby.

Head coach Doug Pederson had talked about overcoming adversity earlier in the week. The Eagles’ roster has resembled a triage unit in recent weeks with 12 different players showing up on the injury report, including key starters like DeSean Jackson, Ronald Darby and Derek Barnett.

“This game has always come down to players and players making plays. That’s kind of been the case in our couple of losses here,” Pederson told reporters. “We just have to coach better, we have to focus better, detail our work better, and then when the players get opportunities to make plays, they have to make them.”

Kamu Grugier-Hill Returns to Linebackers Group

The Eagles got one of their emotional leaders back Thursday when linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill took the field for the first time this season. Grugier-Hill was carted off the field during training camp after suffering an MCL sprain on Aug. 3. The 25-year-old will be making his 2019 season debut tonight against the Packers.

“I’m just going to try to get worked into some things, let my body get right,” Grugier-Hill told Inquirer.com. “Get some plays in, just get acclimated. I missed all of training camp.”

Grugier-Hill has been one of the bright spots for a young linebacking corps. He had 45 total tackles last season, including a sack and an interception and a forced fumble. In addition, he serves as the Eagles’ special teams captain where his fiery leadership is always on display. He should provide a much-needed boost in a number of important areas.

Brandon Brooks Named Sixth Team Captain

The Eagles named right guard Brandon Brooks as the team’s honorary sixth captain for Thursday’s game. He will join Carson Wentz, Malcolm Jenkins, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox at midfield for the coin toss.

Brooks has been one of the feel-good stories of 2019 after returning from a gruesome Achilles injury in time to start the season. It had been widely speculated that he wouldn’t make it back in time after he went down in last year’s devastating playoff loss to New Orleans. He remains one of the best guards in the NFL, as well as completely underrated.

“For years I went out there and locked guys up. It’s really not that big a deal to me,” Brooks told Heavy.com. “I always play with a chip on my shoulder. It’s not about being Mr. Popular, that’s not what matters to me. Being the best at my position and at what I do is what’s important to me, so that’s just kind of how I do it.”

