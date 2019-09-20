Top 6 Wide Receivers Eagles Could Target in Free Agency

The Eagles are without their two starting wide receivers. Their third one? He dropped the go-ahead touchdown last week. So, yes, they could benefit from bringing a new pass-catcher into the nest.

The Eagles had to cancel practice Wednesday was because they didn’t have enough bodies to run out there. On Thursday, they trotted out Marcus Green and Greg Ward Jr. from the practice squad. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins were running with the first-team offense and look to rely heavily on them versus Detroit.

Nelson Agholor — 107 yards last week, with one huge drop — will be the top target Sunday with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery out. Jackson and Jeffery are expected to miss at least two weeks, maybe more.

Top 5 Free Agent Wide Receivers

The talent level on the street isn’t great, but might be worth a healthy look. Dez Bryant is the first name that comes to mind. Let’s take a look at a few other options at wide receiver.

1. Dez Bryant

Yes, he comes with some character issues stemming from domestic violence. Yes, he comes with the dreaded stigma of having played for the Dallas Cowboys. Yes, he could be a huge safety blanket for Carson Wentz. Bryant appears to be in football shape, judging by his social media videos — and he has stated he wants to return on numerous occasions. He hauled in 69 balls for 838 yards in 2017 before Dallas let him walk. Bryant is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns with 73.

Everyone let’s not be naive.. we all… let me quit 😂 https://t.co/0k9UjOhXOJ — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 3, 2019

2. Kelvin Benjamin

Does he have anything left in the tank? Benjamin was once a promising first-round pick taken by Carolina in 2014. He was off to a stellar start with 1,949 receiving yards in his first two seasons, then an ACL tear stopped him dead in his tracks. Carolina traded him to Buffalo (and he took it personally). Benjamin was never the same after the injury and made 25 catches for 380 yards and one touchdown over 15 games for Buffalo and Kansas City.

I’m just crazy then !!! I was the one who buried my mom and skip the grievance process to get back and help that team …. let be real it’s was all fake .. and to be honest i was salty Who wouldn’t be …. I just ben holding it all in. And now I’m free. Hate me or love me ..🖐🏽 — Kelvin Benjamin (@kelvinbenjamin) August 4, 2018

3. Pierre Garcon

There was a stretch where Garcon was a rising star, making a name for himself catching touchdowns from Peyton Manning in Indianapolis. Then, he inked a lucrative deal with the Redskins and led the entire NFL in receptions with 113 in 2013. Garcon racked up 4,459 total receiving yards in Washington but they released him after the 2016 season. He went to San Francisco where chronic knee issues hindered him for two years and brought his career to a sudden halt. The 33-year-old may still be unable to run at top speed.

WOW. Pierre Garcon is absolutely BALLIN' tonight. pic.twitter.com/MELHd24W4O — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2017

4. Jordan Matthews

Matthews might not be the sexiest or trendiest pick on this list, but he knows the system. More importantly, he is close friends with Carson Wentz. (Matthews was a groomsman in the quarterback’s wedding.) Wentz could easily lobby on the receiver’s behalf. The Eagles brought him back last year after Mike Wallace went down with a broken fibula. He made 20 catches for 300 yards in a pretty forgettable season. However, the familiarity is there and Wentz loves his hands. Matthews would be the easiest to transition back into the offense.

Congrats to you and you’re family bro! I know you’ll steward it well! #AO1 #YouStillUglyTho https://t.co/RUPsLzhe31 — Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) June 6, 2019

5. Torrey Smith

Another guy with deep ties to the Eagles that Carson Wentz already has good rapport with. Smith was a key cog for the Super Bowl-winning squad with 430 yards and two scores, plus 13 receptions for 157 yards in the playoffs. Does he want to return to the NFL? Probably not. Smith just announced his retirement last week and noted he was going to use his celebrity platform to fight for change.

Thank You, Torrey Smith pic.twitter.com/Z2bPl6r1QU — Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever2) September 13, 2019

6. Martavis Bryant

This player is the most intriguing and talented — on the field. Off it, the former fourth-round pick has been a constant headache. Bryant has been a perpetual violator of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. In 2018, the Steelers traded him to Oakland for a third-round pick. Then, Bryant incurred a serious knee injury and went on injured reserve. One week later, Bryant was suspended for violating the league’s drug policy. He has been suspended indefinitely, meaning the NFL would have to reinstate him.

