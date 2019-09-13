Eagles Super Bowl Champion Announces NFL Retirement

Check one free-agent wide receiver off the market. Torrey Smith announced his retirement from the NFL Friday in a heartfelt video message posted on Twitter.

The eight-year veteran had been released by the Carolina Panthers after training camp after catching seven passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns last season. Smith, a second-round draft pick in 2011, was a speedy and dangerous deep threat who played for four different teams. He won two Super Bowl rings, one with the Philadelphia Eagles and another with the Baltimore Ravens.

In a message posted by LeBron James’ “Uninterrupted” media platform, Smith thanked football for allowing him to achieve all of his goals and talked about using his celebrity to spark change for future generations. Smith referenced his many former teammates, coaches, family and faith for molding him into the man he is today.

“Football is what I did, not who I am,” said Smith. “Football, for me, may have an expiration date but the friendships and relationships that I formed over the years are forever … I’m looking forward to using the platform you’ve given me to continue to serve my purpose. Changing my community for the better.”

Former Eagles teammate Carson Wentz was one of the first to wish him well in his next chapter.

One of the best teammates I’ve ever had the privilege to play with! You’re the man @TorreySmithWR and congrats on a heck of a career brotha 👊🏻 https://t.co/TNS99qz1EY — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 13, 2019

Torrey Smith Key Part of Eagles Super Bowl

The Eagles brought Torrey Smith in to serve as a much-needed deep threat for Carson Wentz in the 2017 offseason. The receiver was absolutely critical in the success that team enjoyed en route to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

Smith hauled in 36 balls for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, plus another 13 receptions for 157 yards in the postseason. He also had a memorable touchdown grab for the Eagles on that amazing flea-flicker from Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We were talking about it all week, and we knew we were going to hit on one,” Smith told NBC Sports Philadelphia after that game in 2018. “Just don’t do anything differently, and I knew he was going to come back at some point.”

In eight NFL seasons, Smith had 319 catches for 5,141 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns with a mind-boggling 16.1 yards per reception average. To put that in perspective, DeSean Jackson is considered the best and he’s at 17.4 yards per reception.

He Always Had Carson Wentz’s Back

Earlier this year, Smith made headlines when he shut down FOX Sports 1 blowhard Skip Bayless after he attacked Carson Wentz. Bayless had been blasting Wentz for being injury-prone and lacking an accurate arm. Smith was sick of hearing it and unleashed on the sports talker on Twitter by saying he hoped he could run his mouth in the same manner once he retired.

When I retire I hope that I can go on tv and say whatever and people still pay me https://t.co/l1SNAxi5zu — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 1, 2019

Well, Smith is now retired. Maybe he will get a chance to host his own show at some point. It would sure be fun to hear him and Bayless go at it in the studio.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target