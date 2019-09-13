Falcons Cornerback Has Strong Words for Eagles Receivers

The Eagles’ receiving corps recently labeled themselves the D-N-A Boys. The moniker is an ode to the first letter in their names. They have also been building a pretty strong reputation around the league.

On Friday, Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver was asked about the challenge of defending Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and DeSean Jackson. The second-year man out of Colorado was beat badly last week in his one-on-one matchup against the Vikings’ Adam Thielen, giving up a touchdown and getting flagged for defensive pass interference. It wasn’t the debut he had anticipated.

He’ll have to put that behind him as he readies for the D-N-A Boys. Oliver spoke about all three Eagles wideouts, zeroing in on Jackson’s speed and Jeffery’s size. He called Jackson the “fastest dude on the field” and said Jeffery can be “real physical.” He also hinted that the Falcons have seen enough on film. They think they have a solution to stopping the dangerous group.

“We have a good idea about what they like and how they like to get those guys the ball,” Oliver told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Oliver will be most likely stuck guarding Jeffery and surrendering nearly three inches.

He’s not as fast down the field as the other guys on that team,” Oliver told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But a bigger guy, stronger guy. Real physical at the line of scrimmage.”

Eagles Fans Set to Invade Atlanta Sunday Night

The invasion was already beginning Friday morning as Eagles fans flocked to Atlanta for the weekend to cheer on their team. According to 94 WIP’s Hugh Douglas, the group “Phans of Philly” organized a road trip for the showdown. There were reports of Eagles chants on airplanes and green jerseys in bars down there. In fact, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson even noted their presence in his press conference.

Sounds like @Bighugh53 and #Falcons fans have been put on notice about the @PhansofPhilly takeover 😅 pic.twitter.com/lPBNmapL2e — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 13, 2019

“We’ve had them here at our place the last couple of years, so this is a different challenge for us,” Pederson told reporters. “Going on the road, early in the season against a really good football team in a dome environment, it’s going to be loud.”

He wasn’t the only one. Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley took to Twitter to remind the hometown crowd to bring the noise Sunday night. Everyone is expecting a raucous atmosphere, maybe a tad more green than red.

‼️‼️‼️‼️ we need everybody — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) September 11, 2019

The Eagles lead the overall series 20-14-1, but they stand at 8-8 in games played in Atlanta. One team will walk away Sunday night with a higher winning percentage.